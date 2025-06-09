Injured Hiker Rescued on Mt. Kearsarge in Warner

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

603-271-3361

June 9, 2025

Warner, NH – On June 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Conservation Officers received a call about an injured hiker on Mount Kearsarge in Warner. Lee Lewis, age 54, of Concord, NH, had summited the mountain and was hiking down the Barlow Trail when she suffered a lower-leg injury. Lewis was hiking with her family at the time, and they called 911 when Lewis was unable to continue.

Firefighters from the Hopkinton Fire Department and Warner Fire and Rescue Department responded and began carrying Lewis down the mountain in a litter. Several Conservation Officers also responded to help carry Lewis the ¾ of a mile back to the trailhead on Kearsarge Mountain Road. Lewis was then transported to Concord Hospital by the Hopkinton Fire Department Ambulance.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.