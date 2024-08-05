ACE Alternatives Secures Major Investment from Kneip to Expand Tech and Geographic Reach

Executive leadership at ACE Alternatives ACE Alternatives closes funding round successfully with Bob Kneip

Europe's fastest-growing alternative asset fund service provider, announces a seven-figure investment to drive expansion into new markets and enhance its tech.

Investing in ACE highlights their transformative tech-driven approach to streamline fund management, improve data delivery, and enable seamless communication—exactly what the market craves!” — Bob Kneip

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACE Alternatives (‘ACE’), Europe's fastest-growing alternative asset fund service provider, announces a significant seven-figure seed round (2) investment from Bob Kneip, who also joins as Chairman of the Advisory Board. This investment will drive ACE's expansion into new markets and the enhancement of its tech offerings.

The investment will be allocated to:

• Expanding operations into Luxembourg and Ireland, leading fund domiciles

• Targeting the underserved DACH equity market

• Enhancing AI capabilities, including LLM-based report scripting and Portfolio Valuation services, to improve offerings for GPs and LPs.

• Accelerating the roll-out of ACE’s advanced Suite7 expert software solutions, focusing on process automation and data connectivity.

• Attracting top-tier talent to support a rapidly growing customer base

• Launching add-on services focused on the downstream market; incl accounting and reporting for fund portfolio companies by 2025.

This investment follows a period of exceptional growth for ACE Alternatives, with over 200% year-over-year increases in revenues and assets under service. Over 50% of new clients come from referrals with recent additions including notable fund managers like VSquared; Matterwave; Nucleus; altitude; identity.vc and Emergence.

Isabella Fandrych, Managing Partner of Nucleus Capital, which recently closed its Fund Nucleus II with significant backing from KfW and other top institutional investors, commented:

“The ACE team and platform services have already proven to be a significant value for us and a real strategic asset. Our investor onboarding

and fund closing process has been complex and tightly scheduled – the ACE team has been extremely supportive and proactive, making this fast-closing process possible.”

Matias Collan, Founder and CEO of ACE Alternatives, expressed his enthusiasm:

“This partnership with Bob Kneip is a major milestone for us. Bob is a highly accomplished entrepreneur who, over a tenure of more than 25 years, built Kneip Communication into an international market leader in financial information services for investment funds and transformed it into a digital information service company. Therefore, it was only natural to invite Bob to become Chairman of our Advisory Board. In this role, he will support the ACE management in an advisory capacity and share his extensive experience in product strategies, operational growth, and international expansion. With his strong roots and excellent networks in Luxembourg, as well as in Ireland, the UK, and other international markets relevant for ACE, Bob will be an important senior ambassador for ACE in the future.”

As part of the strategic expansion plan, Felix von der Planitz joined ACE Alternatives as Co-CEO on July 1st. A former PwC Senior Partner and Head of Tax Compliance in Germany, Felix will co-lead the new ACE Tax Unit with Matias. This move strengthens ACE's senior leadership and expands its expertise and service offerings.

Echoing this sentiment, Marc Penkala, Managing Partner of the German early-stage investor altitude, noted:

"With increasing customer-side demand for high-quality tech-driven fund services, ACE has defined a new gold standard for fund administration services - thanks to its great combination of top-notch experts and service-oriented technology."

Similarly, Benedikt Franke, Managing Partner of ACEs recently signed on client, Emergence Ventures, said:

“ACE has been instrumental in providing a full suite of services, from expertise in ESG/SFDR and Tax to advanced fund administration technology, and personalized assistance in accounting and operations. With ACE Alternatives, we can lean into years of experience and a great digital toolkit to take care of all our fund requirements, allowing us to focus on generating value.”