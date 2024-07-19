Former PwC Senior Partner Felix von der Planitz joins ACE Alternatives as Co-CEO and Head of ACE TAX

Felix will unify ACEs service offerings and tech platforms into a seamless ecosystem for alternative asset fund managers.

Fund managers will benefit from a data-driven one-stop-shop aimed at improving efficiency and quality in data processing between accounting and tax reporting.

My mission is to integrate a comprehensive tax solution to enhance our offerings, ensuring clients receive a cohesive service experience.” — Felix von der Planitz

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective 1st July, Felix von der Planitz has joined ACE Alternatives as both Co-CEO of ACE Alternatives and as Head of ACE Tax to unify service offerings and tech platforms into a seamless ecosystem for alternative asset fund managers.

- Fund managers will benefit from a unique, data-driven one-stop-shop offering aimed at significantly improving efficiency and quality in data processing between accounting and tax reporting. Tax reports will be easily accessible via the ACE GP and LP Portal.

- ACE TAX is introducing a novel advanced digital tax reporting solution to enable quarterly tax monitoring and reporting for investors’ alternative asset engagements, and to provide a novel translation bridge from fair value accounting to GAAP accounting and to TAX accounting.

ACE Alternatives (“ACE”), a Berlin-based fintech and leader in tech-driven managed services, is proud to announce the addition of Felix von der Planitz to our team.

The ACE family is thrilled to welcome Felix as the newest high-profile C-level executive. With an impressive 22-year career at PwC and proven expertise in alternative asset fund taxation, Felix will play a pivotal role in guiding ACE clients through the entire tax and accounting lifecycle, delivering tailored solutions that streamline fund operations.

Felix’s decision to join ACE Alternatives marks a significant milestone and highlights the company’s growing impact in the European alternative asset market. His belief in ACE's market proposition was pivotal in his decision. Felix sees this move as an opportunity to bring a comprehensive tax perspective to our services, further enhancing our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for our clients.

Felix’s transition from leading PwC’s private equity funds tax business with a team of 80 tax experts to ACE Alternatives is driven by his desire to create a one-stop shop for clients with seamless data flow. By eliminating data leaks and missed information through a unified service model housed under a single data hub, different disciplines within ACE can collaborate seamlessly. This approach ensures that our clients receive comprehensive and cohesive solutions.

Sharing his strategic vision for ACE Alternatives, Felix mentioned:

"ACE offers an exciting opportunity to innovate in a complex and rigid industry. I am impressed by ACE's growth and its reputation for top-notch service quality through advanced technology. My mission is to integrate a comprehensive tax solution to enhance our offerings, ensuring clients receive a cohesive service experience. With the ACE team, I am eager to drive the development of streamlined, technology-driven processes that will set a new industry standard."

Matias Collan, Founder and CEO of ACE Alternatives, commented:

"Felix and I have known each other for almost thirty years. I have closely followed his career and am deeply impressed by his extensive experience both as a tax expert and a team builder. His approach and vision align perfectly with ACE's commitment to excellence and innovation. In today's competitive landscape, offering integrated, technology-enhanced services is crucial. Together, Felix and I will unify our service platforms across fund administration, statutory accounting, and tax compliance into a single-source platform. This will elevate service quality to a new level, significantly improving user experience and satisfaction for our clients and their investors."

With Felix as part of our leadership team, ACE Alternatives is poised to redefine the status quo and continue its trajectory as a leader in the alternative assets managed services industry in DACH and beyond. His addition is a testament to our commitment to attracting top talent and continually evolving to meet the needs of our clients in an ever-changing market.

About ACE Alternatives

ACE Alternatives, a leader in managed services for the Alternative Assets sector, specializes in venture capital, private equity, fund of funds, private real estate, and more. Leveraging tech-driven processes and extensive industry experience, ACE offers tailored solutions for fund administration, compliance, and ESG needs. Our vision is to redefine fund management standards with data-driven processes, combining advanced technology with deep industry knowledge. We are committed to demystifying complex fund operations, promoting transparency, and achieving sustained growth across the fund lifecycle.