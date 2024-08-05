EU imposes further sanctions against Belarus

SWEDEN, August 5 - The EU has decided to impose sanctions against individuals responsible for violations against human rights in Belarus and oppression of Belarusian civil society and its democratic forces.

“The Government condemns the widespread repression of all parts of Belarusian society. Sweden has advocated for further sanctions in accordance with my policy speech on Belarus in November last year. With these new measures, Sweden and the EU are demonstrating that we stand on the side of the Belarusian people and support Belarusian democratic forces and civil society,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström.

The 2020 presidential election was undemocratic and was followed by widespread popular protests. The Belarusian Government responded with violence to the protests and critical opinions of the election fraud and the regime’s long-term repressive rule. Since 2020, this repression and oppression has intensified. Abuses against large parts of the population are very serious and the number of political prisoners in the country currently exceeds 1 400 according to the human rights centre Viasna.