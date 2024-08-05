Global BrainTrust Flags AI Risks Posed to Humans Jobs of the Most Vulnerable and the Need for Urgent Mitigation Measures

Grassroots Advocacy grou calls for a response to address AI risks to livelihoods in underdeveloped nations.

DUBAI, UAE, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global BrainTrust, a grassroots advocacy group, issues a stern warning about artificial intelligence’s risk to job losses of those most vulnerable, along with a reminder that AI must serve all of humanity’s interests equally, with proactive measures made to mitigate job losses.

“Our fear is that AI will worsen overall economic inequality, favouring those countries that are equipped for its adoption, benefitting tech-savy businesses and high-income workers who are able to leverage AI. The increase in the capital returns will in turn expand the disparity of wealth between those who use AI and those who lack the knowledge and resources, that is unless adequate mitigation measures are put place to protect livelihoods,” said Sana Bagersh, CEO of the Global BrainTrust.”

She said the Global BrainTrust advocates an approach to AI adoption that is responsible and safeguards the public trust. It calls for advanced economies to support underdeveloped communities, and nascent industries, through training and partnership programming, providing incentives to upgrade their frameworks and reallocate labour resources.

Dr Fran Apprich, Communication Advisor at the Global BrainTrust, urges, “Schools and universities must prepare the new generation for the needed workforce requirements. If we miss out on identifying these challenges and leveraging the opportunities, we’ll end up with graduates who are in debt, with no opportunities to pay back, to compete internationally or to help build a sustainable tomorrow”.

Rick Butler, Social Impact Investor and Global Braintrust Consortium member says, “Any job that requires repetition or script-like work is at risk of AI replacement. Take the automotive industry as an example. The automation process is based on repetitive design and production cycle per print. There is no need to have humans on an assembly line, as the machines can quickly assemble cars to meet the demand of the market.”

Maysoon Barber is Social Impact Advisor at the Global BrainTrust,who also leads a cultural NGO focused on creative and social impact initiatives, says “AI-driven automation has the potential to lessen the human touch and the interpersonal interactions that are essential to social impact projects. “The value of human skills like empathy, creativity, and strategic thinking may be underestimated. Businesses may place too much reliance on AI technologies while undervaluing human judgment and creativity, especially in those projects where impact is not assessed using quantifiable KPIs.”

Barber explained that AI does not have the cultural awareness and comprehension necessary to handle complicated societal concerns, which might result in projects that do not adequately respond to or support diverse communities. As AI technologies advance, there will be growing impact on certain jobs in the creative industries.

Sara Bukair, who studies Computer Science at Stanford, and leads the Global BrainTrust’s Youth Council, says those who reject AI may find themselves at a disadvantage in industries that are rapidly adopting AI solutions.

"It is imperative for employees to become adept at AI to remain competitive in their respective fields, she said, adding, “The impact of AI on the job market is multifaceted and very much context dependent. There are certain high-risk jobs where AI should be implemented to spare human workers from intensive or traumatic tasks.

"For instance, social network moderation often requires human moderators to sift through distressing content such as beheadings, sexual assault, and other forms of violence. To mitigate the trauma associated with this work, many companies are now leveraging AI moderators. These AI systems can flag inappropriate content, thereby protecting human moderators from exposure.”

She explains that there are also potentially hazardous applications of AI that could lead to job losses as well as inequities due to the misrepresentation of minority communities. Ultimately, the assessment of whether AI replacing jobs is beneficial or detrimental depends on the specific context. What is crucial is the speed at which AI is being developed and integrated into society, and the level of preparedness of the general population to understand and utilize this technology. “Those who completely reject AI may find themselves at a disadvantage in those industries that are rapidly adopting AI solutions.”

Zainab Hafiz, who is US Regional Advisor at the Global BrainTrust and who works in talent management and organizational development, believes AI related job losses will have huge implications that will necessitate a reimagination of the future of work. “AI cannot replace critical thinking, creativity, or interpersonal skills, attributes that remain uniquely human. Created by humans for humans, AI still requires our input, learning, and interaction. And while AI may foreshadow job losses, it also creates opportunities for new roles.”

Hafiz believes that there will be a need for “Upskilling and Reskilling” employees for a changing workforce, and “Future-Skilling” which will be an active anticipation of the technology requirements and roles needed to manage AI. Another key tract is ‘Human-Skilling’ which focuses on adaptability, emotional intelligence, and complex decision-making, she explained, adding that this will be supported by a strong focus on “engagement, and the nurturing of open and transparent communication with employees to drive these changes and foster a healthy mindset shift."

Katherine Shulock, Public Health Advisor at the Global BrainTrust, believes that while AI can be used effectively to analyze data and identify trends in disease, as well as potential outbreaks, it can’t replace “the human eye, with its sensitivity to nuance and its ability to incorporate qualitative data.”

“AI is useful for the most basic surveillance of public data, but epidemiologists and clinicians trained in public health should not be replaced in comprehensive population health surveillance, response and programming,” she explained.

Shulock says the human interaction between clinician and patient to explore and understand disease and pathology is essential. “So many aspects of our health are subjective, cultural and qualitative, and human interaction can help diagnose a patient just as much as the quantitative and lab-based results. Although not yet proven, the widespread use of AI in the healthcare industry could lead to worse health outcomes. Thus, AI in healthcare and in public health, which looks at the whole of population health, should be heavily regulated,” she said.

