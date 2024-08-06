Enamine Basicity-Tuning Kits

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the release of a new product from Enamine – Compound Tuning Kits that help you adjust properties of the developed molecules. Today, we introduce Basicity-Tuning Kits of amines as the most common building blocks of drugs playing a significant role in numerous biological systems.

Basicity of compounds influences many pharmaceutical characteristics, including solubility, bioavailability, activity, and toxicity. This is precisely the reason why tuning basicity is sometimes necessary at the lead generation and optimization stages.

𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲-𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬 have been designed around popular amines comprising compounds that cover a wide p𝘒ₐ range. We offer collections of various amines with p𝘒ₐ values from 2.5 to 12. Our highly qualified chemists have developed these Basicity-Tuning Kits to present an even distribution of p𝘒ₐ so our customers can find amines with almost any p𝘒ₐ value to address specific challenges of their optimization process.

𝐊𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐧𝐲𝐤𝐨𝐯 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝: 𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘢 𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘵, 𝘱𝘒ₐ 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘢 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘣𝘪𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝘛𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘒ₐ 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘦 𝘈𝘋𝘔𝘌 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘖𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘒ₐ-𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘌𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘉𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘺-𝘛𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘒𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘵𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘪𝘻𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘦.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organization with unique partnering opportunities for exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.33M in stock) and building blocks (300K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery.