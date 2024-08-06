Pirche to Attend UNOS Regional Meetings to Support Innovations in Transplant Technology
Pirche is excited to announce its attendance at the upcoming United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) Regional Meetings.BERLIN, GERMANY, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pirche, the leading provider of AI supported transplant matching solutions, is excited to announce its attendance at the upcoming United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) Regional Meetings. Pirche will be present at four key regional meetings: Region 2 (Philadelphia, PA, August 12-13), Region 4 (Dallas, TX, August 19-20), Region 5 (Los Angeles, CA, August 26-27), and Region 6 (Seattle, WA, September 2-3).
UNOS, a critical organization in the organ transplantation community, hosts these regional meetings to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and discuss innovations in the field. Pirche’s attendance underscores its continued commitment to enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of donor-patient matching for transplantation, ultimately improving patient outcomes.
“Attending these UNOS Regional Meetings provides us with a valuable platform to engage with transplant professionals and discuss the future of transplant matching technology,” said Thomas Klein, CEO of Pirche. “Our goal is to support the transplant community by offering a unique and effective solution that enhances the matching process, thereby improving outcomes for patients in the US and throughout the world.”
Pirche invites all attendees to engage with them at these regional meetings to learn more about their innovative solutions and explore opportunities for collaboration. The team will be available for demonstrations, discussions, and to answer any questions about their technology and its impact on the transplantation process.
For more information about Pirche and their participation in the UNOS Regional Meetings, please visit www.pirche.com or send an email to info@pirche.com.
Contact:
Bethany Dale, SVP Commercialization
Pirche AG
+1 954-816-5707
bethany.dale@pirche.com
Morgan Giannattasio, Assoc. Dir. Clinical Partnerships
Pirche AG
+1 631-891-9374
morgan.giannattasio@pirche.com