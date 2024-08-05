Submit Release
ADBI-Stanford Leadership Academy for Development Training Program on Public Policy for Infrastructure

Time of Event

08:30–17:00

Summary

ADBI and the Stanford University Leadership Academy for Development (LAD) will host a 5-day program for government officials from developing Asia and other experts on the role of public policy in infrastructure development. This course-based training program, led by Professor Francis Fukuyama and the faculty at LAD, will address challenges faced by public sector leaders as they foster economic growth through infrastructure development in politically charged environments.

The program will feature case studies and group exercises on providing public goods, bypassing bureaucratic obstacles, facilitating investment, and the state as an economic catalyst. Through interactive lectures, the program will explore how to effectively set priorities, sequence actions, and build coalitions to achieve policy changes, even under adverse domestic conditions.

Objectives
  • Help government officials from developing countries in Asia and other experts develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills essential for designing and implementing policy reforms that facilitate private investment in infrastructure projects.
  • Provide lessons that empower participants to advance infrastructure investment-friendly reforms under unfavorable economic, financial, political, and cultural conditions.
Target Participants
  • Select government officials and experts from think tanks, universities, and international organizations from targeted countries.
  • ADBI will fund approximately 10 government officials from the following five countries: India, Indonesia, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Viet Nam.
  • For self-funded participants, individuals from ADB member countries are welcome to apply.
Output
  • Enhanced capacity of government officials from developing Asia and experts to address the public policy challenges of infrastructure growth
  • Network development and greater impetus for innovative policy dialogue and collaboration among participating government officials and experts
Partners

Stanford University, Leadership Academy for Development, Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law

