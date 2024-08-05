Roundtable on Affordable Housing Futures: A Chronicle of Prefabricated Construction in Developing Asia (Part 2 of 2)

Registration Form Click to register by 19 August 2024

14:00–16:15 Tokyo time

This two-part roundtable aims to promote the further adoption and implementation of prefabrication methods in the construction sector to address the issue of affordable housing in Asia and the Pacific.

Part 1 of the roundtable, held in April 2024, provided an overview of the current status of prefabricated methods across Asia. It highlighted the disparities in the maturity of these methods between different countries while showcasing the transformative potential of prefabricated construction. It was a platform for industry professionals, policy makers, and academics to share ideas, foster collaboration in various sectors, and build a network to advance construction innovation.

Part 2 of the roundtable will shift the focus from theoretical benefits to real-life applications. While the first roundtable explored what makes a prefabrication case successful, this session will investigate why certain real-life projects fail to achieve the desired benefits. By closely examining the lacking elements, this discussion aims to provide a more realistic understanding of the barriers facing wider adoption in prefabrication, allowing policy makers to propose more context-suited actions, strategies, and policies in developing Asia.

Discuss prefabricated construction's transformative potential, promoting efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and quality to cultivate broad understanding among industry professionals, policy makers, and academics in developing Asia.

Identify and discuss prefabricated construction’s adoption challenges, generating actionable solutions through in-depth discussions to guide stakeholders and policy makers in overcoming the barriers.

Create a platform for experts, practitioners, and officials, fostering collaboration in the sectors of housing, construction, and technology and building a network to advance prefabricated construction's planning and implementation.

ADBI welcomes applications from senior government officials, policy makers, thematic experts, researchers, and practitioners. Women are encouraged to apply.

Equip policy makers with practical insights to facilitate informed decision-making in developing Asia.

Enhanced networking, collaboration, and cooperation among experts and practitioners for infrastructure development in Asia and the Pacific.

