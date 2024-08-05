Submit Release
News Search

There were 234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,759 in the last 365 days.

Demographic statistics for the first half of 2024

MACAU, August 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population of Macao at the end of the first half of 2024 (687,000) increased by 8,200 year-on-year, due to a rise in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. As regards the gender distribution, the female population (367,400) exceeded the male population (319,600), accounting for 53.5% of the total.

In the first half year, live births (1,709) and mortality (1,261) decreased by 198 and 575 respectively year-on-year, while cases of marriage registration (1,662) rose by 60. Analysed by underlying cause of death, the top three causes were Neoplasms (466), Diseases of the Circulatory System (301) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (218), which comprised 37.0%, 23.9% and 17.3% of the total respectively.

With respect to the population movement, number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (1,571) fell by 36 year-on-year in the first half year, whereas number of individuals newly granted right of abode (471) increased by 87.

Analysed by quarter, live births (853), mortality (621) and cases of marriage registration (725) decreased by 3, 19 and 212 quarter-on-quarter respectively in the second quarter. Number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (845) rose by 119 quarter-on-quarter, while number of individuals newly granted right of abode (199) went down by 73. Meanwhile, number of non-resident workers at the end of the quarter (181,108) grew by 1,639.

You just read:

Demographic statistics for the first half of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more