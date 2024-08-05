Demographic statistics for the first half of 2024

MACAU, August 5 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population of Macao at the end of the first half of 2024 (687,000) increased by 8,200 year-on-year, due to a rise in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. As regards the gender distribution, the female population (367,400) exceeded the male population (319,600), accounting for 53.5% of the total.

In the first half year, live births (1,709) and mortality (1,261) decreased by 198 and 575 respectively year-on-year, while cases of marriage registration (1,662) rose by 60. Analysed by underlying cause of death, the top three causes were Neoplasms (466), Diseases of the Circulatory System (301) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (218), which comprised 37.0%, 23.9% and 17.3% of the total respectively.

With respect to the population movement, number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (1,571) fell by 36 year-on-year in the first half year, whereas number of individuals newly granted right of abode (471) increased by 87.

Analysed by quarter, live births (853), mortality (621) and cases of marriage registration (725) decreased by 3, 19 and 212 quarter-on-quarter respectively in the second quarter. Number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (845) rose by 119 quarter-on-quarter, while number of individuals newly granted right of abode (199) went down by 73. Meanwhile, number of non-resident workers at the end of the quarter (181,108) grew by 1,639.