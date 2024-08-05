"Patuloy tayong magtulungan para sa inyong pag-ahon," -- Bong Go gives immediate relief to Typhoon Carina victims in Caloocan City

In the aftermath of Typhoon Carina, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team, in coordination with Councilor May Africa, has swiftly responded to aid more typhoon victims by providing immediate relief on Tuesday, July 30, in Sacred Heart Village, Caloocan City.

"Sa gitna ng pagsubok na dulot ng Bagyong Carina, nais kong iparating ang aking taos-pusong pakikiramay at pagsuporta sa bawat isa sa inyo. Alam ko po na mahirap ang ating pinagdaraanan ngayon, ngunit huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa," Go expressed in a video message.

"Sa bawat unos na dumadaan, lagi pong may liwanag sa dulo. Nandito po kami upang magbigay ng tulong at gabay sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ang inyong kaligtasan at kapakanan ang aming pangunahing hangarin. Huwag po kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa aming tanggapan para sa anumang pangangailangan," he encouraged.

Senator Go's proactive and compassionate response underscores his commitment to public service and his unwavering support for his fellow Filipinos in times of crisis.

The senator underscored the urgent need to enhance disaster recovery and resilience, drawing attention to Senate Bill No. 188, his proposed legislation aimed at establishing the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). This proposed Cabinet-level department would focus on comprehensive strategies to improve disaster preparedness. He further stated that, if enacted, the DDR should prioritize three key areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery with improved building practices.

Go also highlighted SBN 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, primarily sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, with Go as a co-sponsor and one of its authors. This proposed legislation seeks to establish permanent, fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers across the nation.

During the said initiative, the Malasakit Team delivered food packs and shirts for a total of 100 typhoon victims.

"Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan na higit na nangangailangan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go.