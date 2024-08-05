PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 4, 2024 Bong Go advocates for disaster resiliency and continued support for Typhoon Carina Victims in Bulacan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, also recognized as Mr. Malasakit continues to provide immediate assistance to communities adversely affected by Typhoon Carina. On Thursday, August 1, Go's Malasakit Team provided grocery packs to 1,300 families from Angat, Santa Maria, Norzagaray, Obando, and Meycauayan City. Go coordinated with Angat Mayor Reynante "Jowar" Bautista, Sta. Maria Mayor Bartolome "Omeng" Ramos, Norzagaray Mayor Merlyn Germar, Obando Mayor Leonardo Valeda, and Meycauayan City Mayor Henry Villarica, in their efforts to help residents recover from the crisis and bolster resilience against future disasters. Meanwhile, Go continues to emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts for recovery and proactive measures to enhance disaster resilience. He urged the local government of Bulacan to work diligently towards the recovery of the people and implement proactive initiatives to transform into disaster-resilient communities. "We need to come together as one and continue supporting the government in our collective recovery efforts," Go stated, highlighting the significance of unity and cooperation among Bulacan's residents. In line with his advocacy for disaster resilience, Senator Go has pushed for his filed Senate Bill No. 188, known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This proposed bill seeks to establish a dedicated agency focused on creating adaptive and resilient communities. "We need to be better equipped and prepared to face these challenges. That is why I am urging my fellow lawmakers to prioritize the passage of SBN 188, which will establish the Department of Disaster Resilience," Go explained, underscoring the need for a specialized department to manage disaster response and recovery efforts effectively. It can also be recalled that Go has co-sponsored a Senate resolution honoring the heroism of five members of the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office who died during Super Typhoon Karding in 2022. As the rainy season continues, Senator Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also reminded the public about the risk of leptospirosis, a bacterial infection commonly transmitted through contact with water contaminated by the urine of infected animals. The disease can cause severe symptoms, including high fever, muscle pain, and, in severe cases, organ failure. To address health concerns, especially during such crises, Go encouraged residents to seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers, a one-stop shop for medical assistance. Go reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare services for all through the Malasakit Centers at Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, Ospital ng San Jose del Monte, and Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue. The Malasakit Centers Act, established in 2019 through Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Senator Go. This law aims to simplify access to various medical assistance programs by consolidating them in Department of Health-run hospitals, easing the burden on patients seeking help with their medical expenses. Presently, there are 166 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide, ready to assist patients with their medical costs. According to the DOH, the program has already benefited approximately ten million Filipinos.