Multi-million-dollar Coastal Walkway suspension bridges and netball facility open in Hallett Cove

Release date: 03/08/24

Two multi-million dollar suspension bridges spanning across two separate gullies have opened today in Hallett Cove.

The bridges are a key piece of infrastructure along the Coastal Walkway which extends 7.2 km from Marino in the north, to the Hallett Headland Reserve at Hallett Cove in the south is a treasured path that traverses across Adelaide’s unique and rugged southern coastline.

A structural audit on the popular tourist attraction was conducted by engineers in 2019, leading to some sections of the boardwalk being closed for safety reasons until they could be rebuilt.

Instead of replacing the old boardwalk, the City of Marion made an ambitious plan to build two bridges at Grey Road and Kurnabinna Terrace gullies to connect the walkway between Heron Way Reserve and the Field River. The project has been jointly funded by the City of Marion and the State Government.

The bridges span 41 metres across Kurnabinna Gully and 39 metres across Grey Gully. They both sit approximately 25 metres above ground. They were constructed using more than 800 lineal metres of reinforced steel and can hold up to 350 tonnes of weight.

A key feature of this walkway is its rugged cliffs, small coves and rocky coast. This landscape has been preserved during the build of these bridges. The City of Marion has also planted 6000 additional plants across this section of the trail.

The bridges are the latest development along the coastline in the City of Marion after the $1.126 million Field River section extension was officially opened in April 2022.

Just up the road, the Cove Netball Hub is now the new home for the Hallett Cove Netball Club and the Cove Tigers following the completion of the Cove Netball and Lower Oval project.

The upgrades include a new netball club building, two new netball courts, shelters, lighting and a new car park.

The netball club building accommodates a canteen with external access, a multipurpose room, storage areas and two change rooms with changing cubicles.

A multi-purpose sporting oval at the southern end of the facility has also been upgraded.

It has been made possible thanks to $2.5 million in funding from the Malinauskas Labor Government which was matched by the City of Marion.

The Cove Sports and Community Club is currently home to five sporting clubs comprising of football, cricket, soccer, netball, and BMX. More than 1600 members share the facility.

Video of the new suspension bridges is available here

Attributable Premier of South Australia, The Hon. Peter Malinauskas MP

Today is a significant one for the southern suburbs.

These two projects, jointly funded between the State Government and City of Marion represent a great outcome of different levels of government working in partnership.

We’re thrilled to deliver our election commitment to the Cove Sports Precinct, and Stage 1 of this project will deliver a significantly improved outcome for netballers, with new clubrooms, additional courts, lighting, sheltered seating and car parking.

This is an important part of my Government’s commitment to getting kids off screens and participating in healthy, shared activity.

The stunning new suspension bridges will greatly improve the experience for the many South Australians who use the Coastal Walkway.

Attributable to Mayor of Marion, Kris Hanna

Marion Council greatly appreciates the State Government contribution towards these two important projects in Hallett Cove.

The walkway is one of Adelaide’s highlights; valued by local residents, other South Australians, and tourists from all over the world.

Marion Council is very pleased our two netball clubs at Hallett Cove are getting new courts and their own clubrooms.