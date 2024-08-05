HollyShorts, Seattle Film Summit, and Women In Cloud Join Forces for $1B Tech in Film Initiative

Women In Cloud, this partnership will provide one thousand AI Scholarships, valued at $4.5 million, to be distributed through the HollyShorts platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OSCAR-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival, the Seattle Film Summit , and the Women In Cloud organization have announced a partnership to unite tech and film. This alliance will focus on two goals: accelerating workforce development by providing skills in cutting-edge AI technologies and investing in films that depict accurate and diverse perspectives.The first of its kind, this initiative will skill the film industry workforce in AI, to unite the worlds of tech and film to navigate the future of AI consciously. Sponsored by Women in Cloud, this partnership will provide one thousand AI Scholarships, valued at $4.5 million, to be distributed through the HollyShorts platform. Recipients will have access to credentials such as critical skilling and training in AI tools, supported by a year-long mentorship program for emerging talent and industry veterans.The President and Co-Founder of Women in Cloud, Chaitra Vedullapalli, shared, "Through our workforce development collaboration with Microsoft, we're empowering the media and entertainment industry with cutting-edge AI skills, unlocking $1B in economic access through innovation and inclusivity."Another highlight of this initiative is the AI Shorts Movie Competition. This competition will usher in a new category ‘AI Shorts’ at the HollyShorts London Festival in December 2024. The category will prioritize themes such as representation, inclusion, and the impact of AI on underrepresented and women populations; winners of the category will receive a five-thousand-dollar cash prize.Theo Dumont, Co-Founder of HollyShorts, expressed his excitement, stating, "This collaboration is a monumental step for HollyShorts and the broader film community. We're thrilled to provide filmmakers with the tools and skills to excel in an AI-driven world." He added, "By partnering with Women In Cloud and Seattle Film Summit, we're not only enhancing the technical capabilities of our industry but also championing diverse voices and inclusive storytelling."This partnership marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between technology and movies, driving workforce development, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation. The trio, HollyShorts, Seattle Film Summit, and Women In Cloud are committed to building a stronger, more equitable future for all.Women in Cloud's debut documentary 'ICONS' will screen at the HollyShorts Festival in Los Angeles on August 10, 2024, at noon at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

