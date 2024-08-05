New York Fashion Week | Fashion Designers of Latin America Celebrates 15 Years Elevating Latin American Designers

FDLA Celebrates 15 Years of Fashion

New York Fashion Week Crucial Stop/ FDLA Celebrates Multicultural Fashion, Diversity Opportunity and Inclusion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) has announced the participating fashion designers for the upcoming FDLA season during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for its 15 years special edition in September. The multi day schedule for SS/2025 FDLA shows will take place during NYFW and for the first time at various locations including the innovation of space, Lavan 641NYC, an iconic, exceptional and luxury event venue, located in the heart of New York City at 641 west 42nd Street, New York, NY. The event is produced by FDLA Group Inc. under the direction of ALBANIA ROSARIO, recognized fashion entrepreneur founder & CEO of multiple fashion businesses.

Celebrating 15 Years in the industry Elevating Latin America Fashion Designers and emerging brands, FDLA is pleased to introduce a new era in fashion providing opportunities to several young fashion designers and emerging talents the New Ones to Watch.

The fashion festivities will kick off on Monday September 9th at the Legendary United Palace Theater with a private press & media event (invitation only) followed by an special tribute ceremony honoring FDLA’s international and honorary guest AGATHA RUIZ de la PRADA the event will include a colorful and epic runway show by AGATHA RUIZ de la PRADA followed by an exclusive opening night fashion installation by Colombian designer PEDRO JUAN RAMIREZ and closing with a glamorous runway show by Dominican celebrity fashion designer GIANNINA AZAR.

Day 2 September 10th, FDLA will be hosting a private event with celebrity artist DIDI. Details to follow.

Day 3 September 11th, FDLA official collective showcase including an early segment of the “New Ones to Watch” followed by FDLA’s traditional collective runway shows, presenting some of the best of Latin America fashion designers, event to be hosted at the Innovation of Spaces Lavan 641 in New York City.

FDLA collective showcase will feature the following emergent brands and fashion designers:

ANGIE POLANCO & ALBANIA ROSARIO (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC), CALALA (NICARAGUA), CATERINE SANCHEZ (USA), CUBEL (COLOMBIA), EUGENIA LEMOS (CHILE), IDOL JOSE (VENEZUELA), LUPE GAJARDO (CHILE - AFW) MAURICIO DUARTE (BRASIL), PAOLA ROSENBERG (PERU), SUSANA ARREDONDO (CHILE - AFW), VALENTINA MENASHE (COLOMBIA), VALERIA IGLESIAS (CHILE).

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we will celebrate our 15th anniversary this September. Those have been years of hard work devoted to open spaces and opportunity for our Latino designers in this competitive industry. We invite all fashion lovers to join us and bring their good vibes for a long and brighter future with FDLA.” Said Albania Rosario Founder & CEO at FDLA.

“I feel privileged and honored to be part of FDLA’s 15th. Anniversary. As a veteran in Latin American fashion industry, I congratulate Albania Rosario and all her collaborators, and I am eager to celebrate with all of them next September. Thank you all for an amazing job supporting Latino creatives in Fashion!".

Said Jose Forteza Senior Editor Vogue Mexico & Latin America.

“We are honored and excited that Fashion Designers of Latin America chose to return to the United Palace to celebrate its special milestone of 15 years in the industry, there is no greater combination of beauty, style, and inspiration than hosting this fashion event in this space." Said Mike Fitelson CEO at United Palace.

Press accreditation opens on August 5th, 2024. Please Register at www.fdla.co/press. For details and more information email communications@fdla.co | View more at www.fdla.co

FDLA Shows Recap February 2024