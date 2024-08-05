BS&A Software Announces Kelda Stetson as New Chief Sales Officer

BATH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BS&A Software, a leading provider of comprehensive local municipal software solutions, today announced the appointment of Kelda Stetson as its new Chief Sales Officer.

In this role, Kelda will be responsible for leading BS&A Software sales and account management organization, driving revenue growth, and expanding market share. She brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise sales and client success, with a proven track record of excellence in building and leading high-performing sales teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelda to the BS&A Software team,” said Chad Harryman, Chief Executive Officer at BS&A Software. “Her extensive experience in sales leadership, combined with her deep understanding of the government software industry, will be instrumental in driving our continued growth. We are confident that Kelda will play a key role in helping us achieve our strategic goals.”

Prior to joining BS&A Software, Kelda served as Vice President State and Local Enterprise Sales at Granicus, a SaaS-based software company that helps government agencies increase citizen reach, transform services, enhance public awareness, and improve the citizen journey. In this role, she successfully led and exceeded sales quotas within the Federal Enterprise Sector, securing major contracts with the Health & Human Services, Treasury, and Commerce Departments. Kelda has proven track record of delivering exceptional customer experiences and fostering strong relationships with complex government organizations. Kelda earned dual undergraduate degrees in International Business & Management and Economics from Dickinson College.

“I am excited to join BS&A Software at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth trajectory,” said Kelda Stetson. “I am impressed by the company’s innovative solutions and its commitment to customer success. I look forward to working with the talented BS&A Software team to further strengthen our market position and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

About BS&A Software

Since 1987, BS&A Software has been a trusted provider of comprehensive municipal software solutions, serving over 2,100 local governments. The company’s suite of software solutions empowers local governments to manage and operate all aspects of municipal financial management, budgets, taxes, assessments, ordinances, contracts, construction permits, licenses, human resources, and more. For more information about BS&A Software, visit https://www.bsasoftware.com/.

