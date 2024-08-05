TBI Agents Investigating Hardin County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances of a Sunday evening officer-involved shooting involving the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies encountered an Alabama robbery suspect, later identified as Jonathan Schutte, in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Highway 28 South in Savannah. When deputies approached the vehicle, Schutte reportedly exited his vehicle and fired his weapon at deputies, resulting in the deputies returning fire, hitting and killing 33-year-old Schutte. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

Jonathan Schutte was from Ardmore, Alabama.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.