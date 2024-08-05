Tulfo wants travel tax removed for economy class passengers

Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo is pushing for the removal of travel tax being imposed on Filipinos flying economy class to any part of the world.

Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, stressed that imposing additional costs to economy class passengers who are traveling on budget using funds they saved for a long time is a violation of their constitutional right to travel.

Article III, Section 6 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution recognizes the Filipino People's right to travel. He said that this right to travel shall not be impaired except in the interest of national security, public safety, or public health, as may be provided by law.

The basis of the government's continued imposition of the travel tax is Presidential Decree 1183 issued in 1977, which Tulfo wants to be repealed.

In PD 1183, Filipinos who are exempted from paying the travel tax are OFWs, infants, and gov't officials and corporations on official travel.

"Ang mga pasahero sa first and business class ay mananatiling magbabayad pa rin ng tinatawag na luxury tax?" he asked.

Tulfo is set to file a bill this week abolishing travel tax to economy class passengers departing to any country abroad.

Travel Tax, pinasisibak ni Sen. Tulfo

Maghahain si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ng panukalang batas para sibakin na ang travel tax na ipinapataw ng gobyerno sa lahat ng mga Pilipino na nagnanais magbiyahe papuntang abroad.

Ayon kay Sen Idol, ang pagoobliga sa pagbayad ng travel tax bago makapag-abroad ay labag sa ating 1987 Constitution na nakapaloob sa Article III, Section 6 ng Bill of Rights.

Ang pinagbabasehan ng pamahalaan ng patuloy na pagpataw ng travel tax ay ang Presidential Decree 1183 na inilabas noong taong 1977.

Sa PD 1183, ang mga Filipino na exempted sa pabayad ng travel tax ay ang mga OFW, sanggol, at gov't officials and corporations on official travel.

Ayon kay Sen. Tulfo, bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, nais niyang ma-repeal ang PD 1183, at sa isinusulong niyang panukalang batas, magiging exempted na rin sa travel tax ang lahat ng pasahero sa economy class.

Pero ang mga pasahero sa first and business class ay mananatiling magbabayad pa rin ng tinatawag na luxury tax.