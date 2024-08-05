Submit Release
Molly Gotobed Appointed Executive Director of Community Health Council of Wyandotte County

Molly is an exceptional leader who has been with CHC for 10 years and was a natural choice for leading this organization in the future.”
— Jason Grundstrom, CHC Board Chair
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Health Council of Wyandotte County (CHC) is pleased to announce the selection of Molly Gotobed as Executive Director, effective August 5, 2024.

Molly has been with CHC for over 10 years and brings a wealth of experience, organizational knowledge, and a deep commitment to improving community health, which are integral as the organization moves towards an organizational strategic planning process.

Molly was hired in May 2014 to lead Enroll Wyandotte, which launched in response to the dismal insurance enrollment rates in Wyandotte County. This collaborative, grassroots educational outreach and enrollment assistance campaign reduced the ranks of Wyandotte County’s uninsured population by over 40%. In 2020, this program became the Kansas Assistance Network (KAN), which is now piloting a nonprofit broker model for insurance enrollment in Kansas, increasing access to Medicaid, Medicare, and marketplace insurance. Additionally, clients are not sent elsewhere if they need help with things such as SNAP, financial assistance for hospital bills, or other application/enrollment services. Conservatively, this pilot has helped to enroll 2,250+ clients and generated $80,000 towards its annual program budget during the first two years.

In her work at CHC, Molly has become active in civic engagement and advocacy, leading CHC’s work on Medicaid Expansion advocacy and participating in numerous committees, including the Wyandotte County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Medicaid Expansion advocacy subcommittee, Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, and more. Finally, in 2018, Molly created KAN Community Connections, which brings together Kansas City area nonprofit organizations to reduce service duplication, educate community members about services, benefits, challenges, and barriers, and creates sector coordination to address systemic barriers to health for our communities.

The Board and I are thrilled Molly has accepted the offer as the next Community Health Council of Wyandotte County’s Executive Director.” said Jason Grundstrom, CHC Board Chair, “Molly is an exceptional leader who has been with CHC for 10 years and was a natural choice for leading this organization in the future.

Please join us in welcoming Molly Gotobed as she begins her tenure as CHC Executive Director. We look forward to her leadership in guiding the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County towards continued success and growth.
About Community Health Council of Wyandotte County
The Community Health Council of Wyandotte County (CHC) is committed to community and creating space for residents to lead efforts in the issues that matter most to them. We believe that residents have the ability, and an inherent right, to provide leadership in the shaping of physical spaces and public policies which impact their health. Our mission is to enhance health outcomes through informing, collaborating, aligning, mobilizing, and activating organizations, government entities and community members. We serve as a community convener, organizer, and intermediary between decision-makers, providers, and those in need through our collective health improvement efforts. CHC amplifies community voices to increase health care equity, quality, and access by addressing structural/political influencers of health, including racism and redlining, in Wyandotte County and the Greater Kansas City metro area.

