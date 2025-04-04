Mary Kutter’s Viral Anthem “Devil Wore A Lab Coat” Strikes a Nerve with America—and the World is Listening

Mary Kutter, Singer Songwriter of Devil Wore a Lab Coat Mary Singing at Country 2 Country 2025 in Berlin, Germany Mary Kutter, Country Music Singer Songwriter of Devil's Money

Country singer Mary Kutter goes viral with powerful anthem on pharma crisis, giving a voice to rural America’s pain and resilience.

"We don’t have healthcare. We have sick care." - 6, 732 likes” — Nicole J, @coley_jens

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a cultural moment where heartland voices often go unheard, emerging Bardstown, Kentucky based country music artist Mary Kutter is breaking through the noise loud and clear. Her unapologetic, emotionally charged demo “Devil Wore A Lab Coat,” (Kutter, Alexander, Grieb) a gut-wrenching ballad about the pharmaceutical crisis in rural America, has gone viral with over 15 million views on Instagram, and earning over 3 million views on TikTok in just two weeks and catapulting Kutter into the national conversation with over 70, 000 comments and replies on her accounts.With lyrics that cut like a coal miner’s pickaxe and melodies steeped in Appalachian soul, Mary Kutter is redefining what it means to be a country music truth-teller. Her raw, poetic storytelling is rooted in what she calls “The Great American Struggle,” a series of songs that shine a light on forgotten towns, generational trauma, and the unvarnished reality of rural life.“Forget the coal mines, they hit a goldmine / Hooked us on 6 feet of side effects,” Kutter sings in Devil Wore A Lab Coat, laying bare the corruption, grief, and exploitation that swept through communities like her own in Kentucky.From Small Town to Center StageA central Kentucky native, Kutter has been steadily building a grassroots following across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, with recent stats showing:• Over 15 million views on Instagram, and 70,000 shares in the past 28 days• Over 3.4 million views, 42,000+ shares, and over 52, 000 comments on TikTok• 408, 000 TikTok followers , 311, 000+ Instagram followersHer demo-turned-viral-hit “Devil Wore A Lab Coat” has ignited conversations not just in the music world, but in communities, among health and wellness advocates, policy reformers, and families personally impacted by America’s opioid epidemic.A Rebel With a Cause, and a Pen That Cuts DeepKutter is no stranger to powerful storytelling. Her latest EP Devil’s Money, released in 2024, tells true and imagined stories of rural resilience: from her great-granddaddy’s bootlegging legacy to Kentucky farmers shifting from tobacco to marijuana in “Smell the Smoke,” and her duet with Project Pat The single “Devil’s Money” (Kutter, Alexander, Fee) has over 6 million streams and counting!She’s already earned industry credibility with songwriting credits on a Platinum Record and Billboard Top 20 hit (Nate Smith’s Wreckage), Sirius XM #1 (Bailey Zimmerman’s Never Leave), and other viral tracks across platforms. But it’s her own voice that’s now demanding center stage.From Bardstown to Berlin, and BeyondMary was recently invited to perform at Country to Country Festival in Berlin, signaling her growing international appeal. And yet, her songs remain deeply local, rooted in the blood, soil, and struggle of Appalachia.Music with a Mission, and Millions ListeningKutter's rise is not just about virality, it's about voice. Her music is connecting with a generation desperate for authenticity, grappling with grief, addiction, and injustice, and finding healing in her honesty.The world is taking notice. “Devil Wore A Lab Coat” isn’t just a song—it’s a reckoning. And it’s already making waves as one of the most culturally resonant independent tracks of the year.Mary Kutter isn’t just singing about America—she’s becoming its voice.Listen Now🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0rTX0ieS2m0gUGLlLe4kQP?si=rpk4Z3_ARE6_AewjqBIJAQ 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MaryKutterMusic 🍏 Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/mary-kutter/1615816445 🛒 Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B009PRUQ1M/mary-kutter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.