Ron Harding, Top Business Consultant/Author, to Release Highly Anticipated New Book "Hidden Talent" on Sept. 16, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Harding, a distinguished life coach, author, and business consultant, is set to release his groundbreaking book, "Hidden Talent: Build a Six-Figure Career Without a College Degree," on September 16, 2024. This transformative work promises to revolutionize career development and resume writing. Harding's innovative approach offers a fresh perspective on achieving professional success without the traditional college degree requirement. His book provides actionable insights and strategies to help individuals build lucrative careers by leveraging their unique skills and experiences. With this book, Harding aims to empower readers to unlock their potential and achieve career growth in a rapidly evolving job market.

In "Hidden Talent," Harding explores mastering emotions, the power of presentations, and other critical skills. Drawing from his remarkable career journey—from starting in a mailroom to achieving executive leadership—Harding shares principles of hard work and resilience inspired by his father, Ron Harding Sr., founder of Ron Harding Moving Service. Harding Sr. built his company on the principle of "For those who demand excellence" and was celebrated in the media as "Tougher than Titanium." He was named Driver of the Year by Global Van Lines four times and, in 1978, heroically sacrificed his legs to save a family member in a truck accident, leaving a lasting legacy of courage and dedication.

"Hidden Talent" equips readers with strategies for crafting standout resumes and building skills that can lead to six-figure careers without a college degree. Based on his personal experiences and professional success, Harding's insights make this book a must-read for anyone looking to excel in their career. As a resume guru, Harding guides individuals through the steps to landing their dream job with expert advice and proven strategies.

“I wrote this book to empower individuals to realize that a college degree isn’t the only path to success. With the right skills and mindset, anyone can achieve their career goals,” says Harding. “By adopting the Lincoln mindset of self-education and the Washington work ethic of integrity and meticulous planning, readers will learn to craft compelling resumes, deliver impactful interviews, master emotional intelligence, and develop the essential job skills today's top employers demand.”

“Ron Harding has been a mentor to me for the last few years. Along with his revolutionary resume techniques, he has taught me how to cultivate a growth mindset through self-learning and incremental improvement. Through his teaching, I have seen my confidence and self-esteem grow. This book rivals the practical knowledge that I received as an undergraduate from Howard University, and I encourage all students to read it,” says Eric Nixon, a student of Ron Harding.

For 18 years, Ron Harding has dedicated his expertise to a global non-profit, transforming its IT infrastructure on a modest budget. His "Six Steps to Six Figures" program has empowered individuals worldwide to secure high-paying roles and achieve unprecedented career growth, regardless of formal qualifications. Ron's work with the non-profit has been impactful and inspiring, showcasing the power of dedication and resourcefulness in achieving significant results.

