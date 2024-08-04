Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparations Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor DeSantis provided updates on Tropical Storm Debby at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie, FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue and Florida National Guard Major General John D. Haas.

As the storm approaches, landfall is expected on Monday in the northern part of the peninsula and panhandle. Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-157 on August 2, amending EO 24-156, and declaring a state of emergency for a total of 61 counties.

As of 2 PM EDT, Tropical Storm Debby is located about 125 miles west-southwest of Tampa. On the forecast track, the center of the storm will move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight and reach the Florida Big Bend coast Monday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts and rapid strengthening forecasted. Debby is expected to become a hurricane by tonight before it reaches the Florida Big Bend area.

Hurricane Watches have been issued for: Levy and Coastal Franklin Counties.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued for: Coastal Wakulla, Dixie, Taylor, Jefferson, Madison, and Lafayette Counties.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for: Lower Florida Keys Including the Dry Tortugas (Coastal Monroe), Mainland Monroe, Coastal Collier, Coastal Lee, Coastal Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando, Citrus, Sumter, Levy, Leon, Inland Wakulla, and Franklin Counties.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for: the Middle Florida Keys (Coastal Monroe), Inland Lee, Inland Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Polk, Lake, Liberty, and Gadsden Counties.

Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for: Aripeka northward to Indian Pass (Coastal Hernando, Citrus, Levy, Dixie, Taylor, Jefferson, Wakulla, and Franklin Counties).

Storm Surge Watches are in effect for: Bonita Beach northward to Aripeka (Coastal Lee, Charlotte (including Charlotte Harbor), Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough (including Tampa Bay), Pinellas, Pasco).

A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for the Florida Keys.

River Flood Warnings are in effect for: several Big Bend and Suwannee River Valley.

FDEM is hosting daily calls with all 67 counties to identify needs and to ensure the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently. Additionally, FDEM is coordinating with state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector partners for any potential resource requests.

Floridians are encouraged to know the flood risks in their area and prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby. To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide.

State Preparedness Efforts

FDEM has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team. FDEM has deployed community-requested resources and personnel for storm preparedness assistance and to ensure critical infrastructure is protected from storm impacts, including: Over 670,000 bottles of water Over 287,000 shelf-stable meals Over 13,000 tarps 3,600 sandbags Staff to support county shelter operations.

FDEM is mobilizing four logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices and staff can quickly deploy as requested.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are being deployed to critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges. For the first time, the state of Florida and its partners are also deploying flood control barriers around utility substations as a new best practice to ensure power is maintained throughout the storm for as many Floridians as possible.

Approximately 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts as needed.

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is moving forward with the activation of its service members for response operations. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,000 Guardsmen.

is moving forward with the activation of its service members for response operations. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,000 Guardsmen. The FLNG Joint Operations Center is operating in St Augustine, FL.

The FLNG continues activating and mustering Guardsmen at their local armories, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and mobilizing County LNOs and aviation support, as needed. The FLNG is supporting 15 Counties with LNOs and that number is expected to increase.

Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more. We currently have 10 rotary aircraft and over 400 tactical vehicles staged to support relief operations.

We appreciate the support of neighboring states, especially South Carolina and Kentucky, which are providing a truck company and rotary aircraft respectively, to support the FLNG’s response operations.

The FLNG is also completing missions to erect flood control barriers around critical infrastructure. The Florida State Guard (FSG) has activated the following: 85 FSG members to support response and recovery operations. Nine shallow water vessels staged for deployment. 10 UTVs are staged for deployment. Two amphibious rescue vehicles staged for deployment. Seven search and rescue crews prepared to be deployed from Camp Blanding. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and remain flexible based on the storm’s projected path. The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center, and local FWC law enforcement representatives are coordinating closely with county and city emergency operations centers. FWC officers are ready to deploy and respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as: Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side by Sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles Aerial surveillance drones These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events. FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams will serve as reconnaissance units for the State EOC and report back on damage after the storm has made landfall. FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for EOC aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed. These teams, comprised of a total of 33 officers and one mechanic, will be staging today at a centralized point, linking up with the Florida State Guard and a Department of Financial Services Cut Crew to deploy to impacted areas as soon as possible. These teams will have an extensive loadout of high-water and self-sustainment equipment to facilitate operations in case of reduced infrastructure in the impacted areas 33 high-water capable four-wheel drive patrol trucks 8 airboats 6 shallow draft vessels 8 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs 2 drone teams Mobile command unit BERG self-sustainment container units Fuel trailer Generators Hygiene trailers The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) FDLE’s Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center. FDLE’s Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams are monitoring and are in contact with their local partners. FDLE has prepared two mobile command buses and three sleeper trailers, ready for use in impacted areas if necessary. FDLE is identifying law enforcement support strike teams to deploy into impacted areas once it is safe to do so. FDLE prepared aviation assets for deployment following the storm. FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse and Florida’s Fusion Center have moved operations to ensure consistency during and after the storm. The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) offices and facilities have finalized storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth. These actions include fueling all vehicles, moving vehicles in low-lying and flood-prone areas to higher ground, testing and ensuring adequate fuel supplies for generators in the event of loss of power, and ensuring food, medicine, and emergency supplies are stocked and ready. The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has prepared the following: Institutions (prisons): FDC has evacuation plans in place, should the need arise, to relocate inmates from smaller satellite facilities into larger parent facilities, and is evaluating major institutions that may be at risk of flash flooding. Community Corrections (probation): Community Corrections is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all probation officers while they continue to monitor offenders under supervision during the upcoming weather event. The Department of Management Services (DMS) Statewide Law Enforcement Radio Service (SLERS) has ensured that generators are prepared to respond as needed. The Department has evacuated select facilities out of an abundance of caution and temporarily suspended visitation at other facilities. Updates to closures, evacuations, and visitation suspensions will continually be posted at https://www.fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates Wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance. Starlink units are being pre-staged for immediate deployment should needs arise. 53 units have been activated thus far. Volunteer organizations such as Midwest Foodbank, Feeding Florida, Farm Share, and Meet the Need have begun coordination of resources and readying their inventory to meet potential feeding needs. The American Red Cross has begun mobilizing their Tallahassee and Jacksonville teams and contacted committed counties for plans on sheltering. The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c )(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency.



Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has deployed 117 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties.

has deployed 117 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties. County health offices in Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Madison, and Wakulla counties will be closed on Monday, August 5, 2024.

DOH has deployed oxygen generators to support fire rescue in areas of anticipated landfall.

DOH remains in contact with Medical Foster Care families to ensure services and needs are met.

DOH provided Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clients in affected areas with an early pickup schedule for medical formula. WIC clients are being contacted regarding clinic closures as needed to ensure services are not disrupted.

DOH is distributing information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices, and more.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This notice was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-001, which: Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency. Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines. Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.



VolunteerFlorida has conducted the following preparedness efforts: Coordination with Partners Daily Coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) Identifying partner capabilities, needs and gaps. Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) Identifying pre-staging locations of flood/cleanup kits, hygiene kits and tools

has conducted the following preparedness efforts: Key Messaging to Partners: Emphasizing the importance of “Cash, Confirm, Connect” strategy. Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect. Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and volunteer hours. Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61.



Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) conducted onsite visits this morning to check generator status.

Seaports:

Port Tampa Bay, Port St. Pete, Port of Key West, and Seaport Manatee are closed waterside.

Port of Port St. Joe, Port Fernandina, and JAXPORT are open and preparing for potential storm impacts.

All other seaports are open without delays or disruption.

Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations

Airports:

All Commercial Service Airports are open at this time

Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Please check with airlines directly on specific flight updates.

Rail:

Railroad partners are monitoring & making preparations as needed.

Spaceport:

Spaceport partners are monitoring and preparing as prevailing conditions warrant.

Transit:

Transit partners continue to monitor the progress and development of the storm.

Citrus County will suspend service at noon on Sunday, 8/4.

Wakulla County will suspend service on Monday, 8/5.

Manatee, Levy, and Citrus County are assisting with evacuation transportation to shelters.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response.

Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response. Issued Emergency Order 24-03, which: Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief. Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.



The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Insurance Commissioner Yaworsky called property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Tropical Storm Debby and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to Tropical Depression Four.

