Governor invites Texas healthcare professionals to New Mexico

“Free to Provide” campaign highlights reproductive health freedom

SANTA FE –Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced a new initiative to encourage medical professionals in Texas to consider relocating to New Mexico.

The “ Free to Provide ” campaign includes the deployment of billboards and full-page advertisements in five major Texas newspapers to highlight New Mexico’s commitment to protecting the full spectrum of health care, including abortion access.



In July, six billboards with the slogan “Free to Provide” were placed in strategic locations around the Houston Medical Center encouraging healthcare professionals to consider relocating to New Mexico. On Sunday, the campaign expanded to include full-page ads in the Houston Chronicle, Dallas Morning News, San Antonio Express-News, Austin American-Statesman and Fort Worth Star-Telegram.



The newspaper ads contain an open letter from Lujan Grisham to Texas medical professionals.

In her letter, the governor addresses challenges faced by Texas healthcare providers and extends an invitation to practice in New Mexico:

Dear Texas healthcare providers,

I know that legal restrictions on healthcare in Texas have created a heavy burden for medical practitioners––especially those of you now barred by law from providing the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare. It must be distressing that a draconian abortion ban has restricted your right to practice and turned it into a political weapon.

When you pledged to dedicate your lives to medicine, you did so with the understanding that the health and well-being of your patients would always be your priority. You took your oath with patients––not politicians––in mind.

I certainly respect those of you who remain committed to caring for patients in Texas, but I also invite those of you who can no longer tolerate these restrictions to consider practicing next door in New Mexico. We’re fiercely committed to protecting medical freedoms here and we’re taking steps to ensure that what happened in Texas never happens in New Mexico.



New Mexico is a terrific place to live and work, boasting stunning natural beauty, a temperate climate, and a collegial and highly professional medical community. We’ve always taken pride in protecting what makes us unique, and that includes protecting women’s health and abortion access. You have my word: I will never interfere with the fundamental right of health workers to care for their patients in New Mexico.

Whether you are a nurse, a resident, a physician assistant, or a doctor, we cordially and enthusiastically invite you to the Land of Enchantment, where you are free to care for your patients.

In solidarity,

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve healthcare for New Mexico’s residents by ensuring that the state attracts and retains top medical talent. With competitive incentives and a welcoming professional environment, New Mexico is poised to become a leading destination for healthcare professionals seeking a rewarding and supportive place to practice.

For more information about the “Free to Provide” campaign, visit: https://www.freetoprovidenm.org/

