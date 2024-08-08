ServitiumCRM by Path Recognized in the Customer Service Solutions Landscape Report, Q4 2023

The analyst report provides an overview of the customer service solutions market, identifying notable vendors and trends shaping customer interactions' future.

Being recognized by Forrester Research is truly humbling. To us, this acknowledgment validates our decade-long dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients and inspires us ...” — Rahul Mishra, Sales Head at ServitiumCRM