St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault of a Protected Professional, Simple Assault

CASE#: 24A4005877
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/30/24, 2101 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Assault of a protected professional, simple assault.
ACCUSED: Annebelle Caspar
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
VICTIM: Frances Davidson
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Alysia Todd
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/30/24 Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of an assault on staff at the NVRH Emergency Department. Investigation revealed that Annebelle Casper had assaulted a nurse, Frances Davidson, and security guard, Alysia Todd. Caspar was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
