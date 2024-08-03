Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault of a Protected Professional, Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/30/24, 2101 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Assault of a protected professional, simple assault.

 

ACCUSED: Annebelle Caspar                                            

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

VICTIM: Frances Davidson

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Alysia Todd

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/30/24 Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of an assault on staff at the NVRH Emergency Department. Investigation revealed that Annebelle Casper had assaulted a nurse, Frances Davidson, and security guard, Alysia Todd. Caspar was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24            

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

