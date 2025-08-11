Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3005540

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2025 /1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of an RFA

ACCUSED: Tyler Rodriguez

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/09/2025 at approximately 2036 hours Troopers received a report of an assault that occurred in Cabot, Vermont. An investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Rogriguez for domestic assault and Violation of Relief from Abuse Order. Rodriguez was flash cited to appear in the Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division for 08/11/2025 at 12:30PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.