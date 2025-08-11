Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,687 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3005540

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Helpard                              

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2025 /1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of an RFA

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Rodriguez                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/09/2025 at approximately 2036 hours Troopers received a report of an assault that occurred in Cabot, Vermont.  An investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Rogriguez for domestic assault and Violation of Relief from Abuse Order.  Rodriguez was flash cited to appear in the Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division for 08/11/2025 at 12:30PM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 12:30 PM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more