Interstate 91 closure / southbound lane / Newbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury Barracks

Interstate 91, southbound, at mile marker 103 will be closing shortly to remove a vehicle following a crash. This is in Newbury, between exits 17 and 16. This is not expected to be a long-term closure. Northbound traffic should not be affected.

Specific details on the incident are not yet available although no serious injuries were reported.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.