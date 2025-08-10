Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,671 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 91 closure / southbound lane / Newbury

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Saint Johnsbury Barracks 

 

Interstate 91, southbound, at mile marker 103 will be closing shortly to remove a vehicle following a crash.  This is in Newbury, between exits 17 and 16.  This is not expected to be a long-term closure.  Northbound traffic should not be affected.

 

Specific details on the incident are not yet available although no serious injuries were reported.

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Interstate 91 closure / southbound lane / Newbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more