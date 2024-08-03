Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparations Ahead of Severe Weather and Urges Floridians to Prepare Now
As of 2 PM EDT, Tropical Depression Four is located about 115 miles south-west of Key West. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move across western Cuba this morning, and then move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later today and Sunday, reaching the Florida Gulf coast late Sunday or Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts, and slow strengthening is expected today and tonight. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight. A faster rate of strengthening is expected Sunday through Monday, and the system could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the Florida Gulf Coast.
- Hurricane Watches have been issued for: Coastal Taylor, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla, Coastal Jefferson and Levy counties.
- Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for: Mainland Monroe, Coastal Collier, Coastal Lee, Coastal Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando, Citrus and Sumter counties.
- Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for: the Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas (Coastal Monroe), Inland Lee, Inland Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Polk, Lake, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, Inland Jefferson, Inland Wakulla, Inland Franklin, Liberty, Gadsden, Leon, Madison and Lafayette counties.
- Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for: Coastal Hernando, Citrus, Levy, Dixie and Taylor Counties.
- Storm Surge Watches are in effect for: Coastal Lee and Charlotte counties, including Charlotte Harbor, and Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough (including Tampa Bay), Pinellas and Pasco counties.
- A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for the Florida Keys.
Floridians are encouraged to know the flood risks in their area and prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Depression Four. To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide.
State Preparedness Efforts
- FDEM has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.
- FDEM has deployed community-requested resources and personnel for storm preparedness assistance and to ensure critical infrastructure is protected from storm impacts, including:
- 170 pallets of water
- 30 pallets of shelf-stable meals
- Seven pallets of tarps
- 3,000 sandbags
- Staff to support county shelter operations.
- FDEM is mobilizing four logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices and staff can quickly deploy as requested.
- Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is moving forward with activation of its service members for response operations.
- The FLNG is mobilizing up to 3,000 Guardsmen to provide staffing and support at their local armories, logistics supply areas and aviation support, as needed.
- Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.
- The FLNG is well-equipped with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more.
- The Florida State Guard (FSG) has activated the following:
- 70 FSG members to support response and recovery operations;
- Nine shallow water vessels staged for deployment;
- 10 UTV’s staged for deployment;
- Two amphibious rescue vehicles staged for deployment; and
- Seven search and rescue crews prepared to deployed from Camp Blanding.
- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and remain flexible based on the storm’s projected path.
- The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center, and local FWC law enforcement representatives are coordinating closely with county and city emergency operations centers.
- FWC officers are ready to deploy and respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as:
- Airboats
- Shallow draft boats
- ATVs/Side by Sides
- Larger platform vessels
- Four-wheel vehicles
- These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events.
- FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams will serve as reconnaissance units for the State EOC and report back on damage after the storm has made landfall.
- FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for EOC aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed.
- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) FDLE’s Emergency Preparedness Unit is activated and deployed to the State Emergency Operations Center.
- FDLE’s Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams are monitoring and are in contact with their local partners.
- FDLE has prepared two mobile command buses and three sleeper trailers, ready for use in impacted areas if necessary.
- FDLE agents and analysts are ready to respond to the needs of law enforcement and communities impacted by Tropical Depression Four.
- The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) offices and facilities have finalized storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth.
- These actions include fueling all vehicles, moving vehicles in low-lying and flood-prone areas to higher ground, testing and ensuring adequate fuel supplies for generators in the event of loss of power, and ensuring food, medicine, and emergency supplies are stocked and ready.
- The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has prepared the following:
- Institutions (prisons):
- FDC has evacuation plans in place, should the need arise, to relocate inmates from smaller satellite facilities into larger parent facilities, and is evaluating major institutions that may be at risk of flash flooding.
Community Corrections (probation):
- Community Corrections is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all probation officers while they continue to monitor offenders under supervision during the upcoming weather event.
- The Department of Management Services (DMS) Statewide Law Enforcement Radio Service (SLERS) has ensured that generators are prepared to respond as needed.
- Wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance.
- Starlink units are being pre-staged for immediate deployment should the need arise. 48 units have been activated thus far.
- Volunteer organizations such as Midwest Foodbank, Feeding Florida, Farm Share, and Meet the Need have begun coordination of resources and readying their inventory to meet potential feeding needs.
- The American Red Cross has begun mobilizing their Tallahassee and Jacksonville teams and contacted committed counties for plans on sheltering.
- The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c )(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency.
Health and Human Services
- The Florida Department of Health (DOH) is staging 90 ambulances, 2 ambulance buses, and 10 paratransit vehicles to support emergency evacuations as needed.
- DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This notice was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.
- The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-001, which:
- Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency.
- Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines.
- Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.
- The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.
- AHCA is taking necessary precautions for facilities in the likely path of the storm and is evacuating as needed.
Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures
- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to coordinate closely with state EOC officials and partners.
- All 7 Districts, the Central Office, and FDOT’s Turnpike Enterprise initiated statewide internal preparedness conference calls on Monday, July 29, which continue daily.
- FDOT Statewide Preparedness Efforts Include:
- Clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU).
- Currently analyzing flooding vulnerabilities for major roadways and bridges.
- Inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate.
- Securing maintenance yards, active construction projects, high mast lighting, rest areas/welcome centers, service plazas, and weigh stations.
- Barges at the Howard Frankland Bridge construction site are actively being secured.
- Replenishing fuel reserves, checking generator readiness, and pre-positioning assets as appropriate.
- Completing repairs on malfunctioning vehicles and equipment in preparation for deployment.
- Initiated communication with modal partners – seaports, airports, railroads, transit, and spaceports. All partners are currently in monitoring posture.
- Staging ITS trailers, as well as drone teams and equipment are being prepped and ready to deploy as needed.
- FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.
- The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has issued Emergency Order 24-03, which:
- Waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief.
- Waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.
- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist for any potential impacts across the state.
- The Florida Highway Patrol is prepared to implement 12-hour Alpha, Bravo shifts in preparation for Invest 97L.
- The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is prepping for Invest 97L and taking inventory of needs and supplies. DCF is also prepared to deploy the Hope Florida ‘Hope Bus’ after the storm to help connect Floridians with assistance as needed.
- The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is in contact with all school districts and state colleges in preparation for Tropical Depression Four. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding closures of early learning providers, school districts and colleges, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo.
- The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida.
- The Florida Forest Service has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.
- The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.
- The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris.
- DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.
- DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.
- All significant hazardous waste facilities in potentially affected counties have been notified to ensure all pre-storm preparations are being made.
- DEP has completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties.
- Florida’s water management districts are engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state and are available to provide technical and other support, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. As part of standard operations, DEP and the water management districts continue to monitor water systems and river levels as the storm develops.
- DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.
Resources for Employees, Businesses, and Consumers
