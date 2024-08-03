Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparations Ahead of Severe Weather and Urges Floridians to Prepare Now

Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) continues to monitor and prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Depression Four. Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-157 on August 2, amending EO 24-156 and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties, which allows state officials to make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential areas that the storm may impact.

As of 2 PM EDT, Tropical Depression Four is located about 115 miles south-west of Key West. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move across western Cuba this morning, and then move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later today and Sunday, reaching the Florida Gulf coast late Sunday or Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts, and slow strengthening is expected today and tonight. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight. A faster rate of strengthening is expected Sunday through Monday, and the system could be near hurricane strength when it reaches the Florida Gulf Coast.