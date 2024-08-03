UPDATE: Shaftsbury Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash - Sandgate

On August 3, 2024, Austin Carrier was charged with Gross Negligent Operation resulting in serious bodily injury. Carrier was also issued a VCVC for Operating Under Civil Suspension which carries a penalty of a $249 fine and 0 points.

Carrier turned himself in at the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and was released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 16, 2024 at 0815 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

***Initial news release, Monday, July 15, 2024***

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3002551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 15, 2024 / 0734 hours

STREET: SE Corners Rd

TOWN: Sandgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodcock Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear / Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel / Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Austin Carrier

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jalen Davis

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1994

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on SE Corners Rd in Sandgate involving a pedestrian.

At this time, initial investigation has revealed that Austin Carrier was operating a 2001 white Jeep Cherokee, towing a green 1994 Jeep Cherokee with a chain. The green Jeep was being steered by Jalen Davis. As the white Jeep began to go up an incline in the roadway, the drive shaft of the Jeep broke causing both Jeeps to roll backwards. Both Carrier and Davis jumped out of the Jeeps they were controlling. As Davis exited the green Jeep, she tripped, fell, and was unable to get out of the way before the white Jeep rolled back. The white Jeep rolled over the top of Davis causing serious bodily injury.

Davis was ultimately flown to Albany Medical Center for serious bodily injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Arlington Rescue.

The issuing of VCVC's and potential criminal charges are pending further investigation.