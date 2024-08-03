UPDATE: Shaftsbury Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash - Sandgate
On August 3, 2024, Austin Carrier was charged with Gross Negligent Operation resulting in serious bodily injury. Carrier was also issued a VCVC for Operating Under Civil Suspension which carries a penalty of a $249 fine and 0 points.
Carrier turned himself in at the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and was released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 16, 2024 at 0815 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
***Initial news release, Monday, July 15, 2024***
CASE#: 24B3002551
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 15, 2024 / 0734 hours
STREET: SE Corners Rd
TOWN: Sandgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Woodcock Rd
WEATHER: Clear / Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel / Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Austin Carrier
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jalen Davis
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1994
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on SE Corners Rd in Sandgate involving a pedestrian.
At this time, initial investigation has revealed that Austin Carrier was operating a 2001 white Jeep Cherokee, towing a green 1994 Jeep Cherokee with a chain. The green Jeep was being steered by Jalen Davis. As the white Jeep began to go up an incline in the roadway, the drive shaft of the Jeep broke causing both Jeeps to roll backwards. Both Carrier and Davis jumped out of the Jeeps they were controlling. As Davis exited the green Jeep, she tripped, fell, and was unable to get out of the way before the white Jeep rolled back. The white Jeep rolled over the top of Davis causing serious bodily injury.
Davis was ultimately flown to Albany Medical Center for serious bodily injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Arlington Rescue.
The issuing of VCVC's and potential criminal charges are pending further investigation.