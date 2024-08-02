Submit Release
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Kades Statement After Airline Group IAG Abandons Acquisition of Air Europa

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Kades of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division after International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG) announced that it would abandon its proposed acquisition of sole control of Air Europa Holding S.L. (Air Europa):

“The Antitrust Division is committed to protecting competition in the airlines industry. As a result of this abandonment, travelers between the United States and Europe will benefit from an industry rivalry that lowers prices, boosts quality and promotes choice. I am grateful to our enforcement partner, the European Commission, for its close and constructive collaboration with our staff on this important matter to safeguard competition.”

IAG, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is the parent company of Iberian, Vueling and British Airways, among other air carriers. Air Europa is headquartered in Spain.

