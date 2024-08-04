DR. MAUREEN K. MWANAWASA (Former First Lady of Zambia) Receives iChange Nations™ Dr. Michelle Boone- Thornton Award

Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa and iChange Nations (TM) Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West awarding Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa at private ceremony in Zambia, Africa iChange Nations™ Dr. Michelle Boone- Thornton Global Standard of Excellence Award From left to right Virgil G. Thornton Sr., Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton, Marrisa Thornton center, Courtney Thornton, Virgil G. Thornton, II Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa and iChange Nations (TM) Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West with Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa at private ceremony in Zambia, Africa iChange Nations (TM) Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West, Marrisa Thornton and Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton celebrating the release of the Standard of Excellence Award in Kenya

Prestigious Standard of Excellence Award Given to the Former First Lady of Zambia During Private Ceremony In Lusaka

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, August 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa, a renowned lawyer, advocate, and philanthropist, served as the First Lady of Zambia from 2002 to 2008. She has dedicated her life to championing social enterprise development and social justice interventions, with a particular focus on HIV/AIDS awareness and education. Her tireless efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and communities, earning her recognition as a leading voice in Africa's humanitarian landscape.Mrs. Mwanawasa has a unique passion and charisma for her transformation projects that has distinguished her from other former First Ladies of Africa. She utilizes her platform to help highlight global public health issues, and has worked with over thirty-seven other African First Ladies in spearheading the formation of the OAFLA at the World AIDS Conference held in Barcelona, Spain in 2002.Dr. Maureen’s commitment to the mission of OAFLA led to her serving as President of the organization and as one of the longest functioning members of its Steering Committee. During her tenure with OAFLA, she commissioned the first pediatric ART in Africa through the Clinton HIV/AIDS Initiative; campaigned for the HIV/AIDS vaccine; spearheaded a two-year PMTCT campaign called Save the Unborn Child First Ladies; represented African First Ladies at various global events; mobilized North African countries which are mostly Muslim to acknowledge the reality of HIV/AIDS and joined the advocacy campaign against the Pandemic. All these achievements resulted in innumerable donations for maternal, neonatal and child health service delivery programs across Africa.Mrs. Mwanawasa formed the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative (MMCI), a non-profit organization and one of the few First Ladies' charity organization to stand the test of time beyond tenure of office. The MMCI organization has provided secondary school and tertiary education scholarships to over 150 students and over 500 pupils.Additionally, she established the Early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE) program, a Market- Based transformation concept targeting children of female market traders.Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa was awarded by World Civility Ambassador and iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West of the United States in a private ceremony held in Lusaka.iChange Nations is a global organization committed to recognizing and honoring individuals who have made a profound impact on humanity. Founded by Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers, the organization's Culture of Honor System seeks to bring back the lost art of honor by acknowledging extraordinary humanitarian efforts worldwide. The Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton Standard of Excellence Award, given to Dr. Mwanawasa, is a testament to her unwavering dedication to creating positive change and inspiring others to do the same.iChange Nations™ Selected Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton, USA as (ICN) Modern Day Hero and Commissioned an Award In Her Name, “The Standard of Excellence Award”. The Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton Standard of Excellence Award is given out internationally to deserving individuals.Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton is on a mission to help women be their authentic selves and rediscover/discover their gifts from God. Her vision is to see women all over the world released from emotional bondage and able to share their light with the world.She has championed education from kindergarten through college and followed in the footsteps of her parents who were both educators: City of Newport News (father) and at the Virginia State School for the Deaf and Blind (mother).Dr. Michelle thoroughly enjoys teaching and is grateful for the opportunity to help students of all ages discover their purpose, uncover gifts and talents, and expand their worldview.She is also the current Assistant Program Director, Ph.D. in Counseling & Psychological Studies and Assistant Professor in the Department of Counseling Ministries at Regent University.Previously, she worked as a tenured Associate professor and Associate Chair of the Undergraduate Human Services program at Saint Leo University. Dr. Michelle’s written work exposed the trauma that impacts vulnerable populations as it relates to education, mental health, spirituality, and emotional wellness.During the ceremony, Dr. Ruben West, World Civility Ambassador and iChange Nations Special Envoy, praised Dr. Mwanawasa for her selfless commitment to making a difference in the world. "Dr. Mwanawasa's tireless efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, promote education, and empower women and children embody the spirit of the Dr. Michelle Boone-Thornton Standard of Excellence Award," Dr. West said. "She is a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose and service to others."By receiving this prestigious award, Dr. Mwanawasa joins an esteemed group of individuals who have made significant contributions to humanity. This recognition solidifies Dr. Mwanawasa's position as a leading figure in Africa's humanitarian community and inspires others to follow in her footsteps.Previous ICN awardees include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.World Renowned Speaker Mr. Les Brown of the USAHonored for being the voice of inspiration and motivation to multiple generations.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

