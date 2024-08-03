Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Men for CVS Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces that two men have been arrested for CVS theft offenses that occurred in the District. 

 

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the suspects entered a CVS located in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The suspects took property then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. 

 

On Friday, August 2, 2024, 26-year-old Anthony Dickey and 29-year-old Avon Thompson, both of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Theft Two. 

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 26-year-old Anthony Dickey was additionally charged with the following offenses:

 

• Felony Threats/ Theft Two: On Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 10:42 a.m., in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 23078826

• Theft Two: On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 3:57 p.m., in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 24018440

• Theft Two: On Saturday, February 10, 2024, at approximately 10:31 a.m., in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 24021158

• Theft Two: On Thursday, February 15, 2024, at approximately 1:16 p.m., in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest. CCN: 24023858

• Theft Two: On Friday, February 16, 2024, at approximately 11:43 a.m., in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest. CCN: 24024356

• Theft Two: On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 8:40 a.m., in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24024866

• Theft Two: On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., in the 600 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24028640

• Theft Two: On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 5:23 p.m., in the 600 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24028860

• Theft Two: On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at approximately 12:43 p.m., in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 24105095

• Theft Two: On Friday, July 19, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24110623

• Theft Two: On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 11:50 a.m., in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24113359

• Theft Two: On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 24113646

• Theft Two: On Sunday, July 28, 2024, at approximately 10:20 a.m., in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 24115507

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 29-year-old Avon Thompson was additionally charged with the following offenses:

 

• Theft Two: On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at approximately 7:59 a.m., in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24093737

• Theft Two: On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 9:52 a.m., in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24117687

 

 

###

MPD Arrests Two Men for CVS Theft Offenses

