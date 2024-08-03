PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press Release

August 2, 2024 Tolentino to BFAR: be proactive in assisting fishers affected by oil spill Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has called on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to be proactive in engaging and assisting fishers displaced by the massive oil spill from the ill-fated MT Terranova. Tolentino made the appeal during his interview with Fernando Hicap, chairperson of the fishers' organization, PAMALAKAYA on the senator's daily radio program, 'Usapang Tol.' "I hope BFAR will be proactive in assisting our fishers and engaging with them on what needs to be done," Tolentino told Hicap. According to Hicap, many fishers have lost their livelihood due to the oil spill, and the consequent fishing ban imposed by several local governments. "If they can't fish, they can't eat. With many fishing grounds affected by the oil spill and fishing ban, then what will happen to our livelihood?" Hicap asked. Previously, BFAR announced that it would provide fuel subsidies to affected fishermen, but Hicap stated that this was insufficient, because what their sector needs are alternative sources of income. In response, Tolentino stressed the importance of continuous dialogue between BFAR and fishers' organizations. Tolentino has filed Senate Resolution No. 1048, which seeks to conduct a Senate inquiry on the cause, extent, and impact of the oil spill caused by the sunken tanker. The BFAR earlier declared that fish caught from affected coastal areas as unsafe for consumption. The agency also estimated that the disaster could displace over 46,000 fishers based in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the National Capital Region. On a related issue, the senator noted reports indicating that MT Terranova is an unregistered vessel. "What if this incident did not happen? Then we probably would not have known that MT Terranova is unregistered," remarked the senator, who also chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. "What business does it have in transporting materials that could potentially harm our seas when it does not have the proper permits? All of these will come to light during the investigation," he concluded. MT Terranova, kolorum nga ba? BFAR, kinalampag ni Tol: maging proactive sa pagtulong sa mga mangingisdang apektado ng oil spill Kinalampag ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) para maging proactive sa pakikipag-ugnayan at pagtulong sa libo-libong mangingisda na nawalan ng kabuhayan dahil sa oil spill mula sa lumubog na MT Terranova. Inihayag ni Tolentino ang kanyang apela sa BFAR sa kanyang panayam kay Fernando Hicap, pinuno ng PAMALAKAYA, sa programa sa radyo ng senador na 'Usapang Tol'.' "Sana naman ay maging proactive ang BFAR sa pag-alalay sa ating mga magsasaka, at sa pag gabay sa kanila sa mga hakbang na dapat gawin," ani Tolentino. Ayon kay Hicap, maraming mamalakaya ang nawalan ng kabuhayan dulot ng oil spill, at ang kasunod na mga fish ban na idineklara ng iba't ibang lokal na pamahalaan. "Kung di sila makapangingisda, hindi rin sila makakakain. Dahil nakontamina na ng langis ang maraming lugar na aming pinangingisdaan, na sinundan pa ng fishing ban, ano na ang mangyayari sa aming kabuhayan?" hayag ni Hicap. Nauna nang idineklara ng BFAR na handa itong magbigay ng fuel subsidies para sa mga apektadong mangingisda. Ngunit hindi ito sapat, ayon kay Hicap, dahil ang kailangan nila ay alternatibong mapagkakakitaan. Sumang-ayon sa kanya si Tolentino, habang binigyang diin nito ang kahalagahan ng tuluy-tuloy na pag-uusap sa pagitan ng BFAR at mga grupo ng mangingisda. Kamakailan ay naghain ang senador ng Senate Resolution No. 1048, na naglalayong imbestigahan ang sanhi, lawak, at epekto ng oil spill dulot ng lumubog na barko. Magugunita na idineklara ng BFAR na di ligtas kainin ang mga isda mula sa mga kontaminadong bahagi ng karagatan dulot ng oil spill. Tinataya rin ng ahensya na halos 46,000 mangingisda ang apektado ng insidente sa Gitnang Luzon, Calabarzon, at Kalakhang Maynila. Sa isang kaugnay na isyu, nagpahayag ng pagkadismaya si Tolentino sa lumalabas na mga ulat na di umano rehistrado ang MT Terranova. "Kung hindi pa nangyari itong insidente, paano pa natin malalaman na kolorum pala itong MT Terranova?" tanong ni Tolentino, na sya ring chairperson ng Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. "Ano ang karapatan nito na maghatid ng mga kargamentong maaaring makasira sa ating karagatan kung wala naman itong tamang permits? Inaasahan natin na mauungkat ang lahat nang ito sa ating Senate investigation," pagtatapos ng senador.