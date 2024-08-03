Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Emergency Proclamation Relating to School Bus Shortage

August 2, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed an emergency proclamation (EP) to bolster school bus services to help public school children get to and from school.

The Hawai‘i Department of Education (HIDOE) announced August 1 that certain school bus routes would be suspended due to a shortage of school bus drivers with the required commercial driver’s licenses. Information was updated August 2, indicating that school bus service for 147 routes on O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island will be temporarily suspended, which will affect nearly 3,720 students.

Students receiving transportation as part of special education services will not be affected.

HIDOE will continue to work to restore suspended bus routes and will notify families when routes are restored.

The emergency proclamation provides flexibility for HIDOE to find interim solutions for the impacted routes.

A copy of the executed EP is online here.