Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,576 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Emergency Proclamation Relating to School Bus Shortage

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ISSUES EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION RELATING TO SCHOOL BUS SHORTAGE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 2, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed an emergency proclamation (EP) to bolster school bus services to help public school children get to and from school.

The Hawai‘i Department of Education (HIDOE) announced August 1 that certain school bus routes would be suspended due to a shortage of school bus drivers with the required commercial driver’s licenses. Information was updated August 2, indicating that school bus service for 147 routes on O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island will be temporarily suspended, which will affect nearly 3,720 students.

Students receiving transportation as part of special education services will not be affected.

HIDOE will continue to work to restore suspended bus routes and will notify families when routes are restored.

The emergency proclamation provides flexibility for HIDOE to find interim solutions for the impacted routes.

A copy of the executed EP is online here.

# # #

Media Contacts:  
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0121
Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Emergency Proclamation Relating to School Bus Shortage

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more