Completion of HNL Terminal 2 roadway repairs anticipated Tuesday, August 6

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation anticipates completion of the repairs on the section of inner roadway fronting Terminal 2 between Baggage Claims 18 and 20 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Tuesday, August 6.

During nighttime paving on July 31, crews found a deep hole that required more investigation. This section of the roadway has remained closed and motorists picking up passengers from domestic arrivals have been rerouted to the roadway fronting Baggage Claims 21 to 31.

The cause of the undermining of the substructure was water from a broken pipe. After repairing the pipe, the substructure of the road was checked using ground penetrating radar. Crews began filling the substructure with cementitious backfill at 10 a.m. today, August 2. Once the pour is determined to meet standards crews will repave and reopen the road.

