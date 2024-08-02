Inspiring Growth: PEI hosting Future of Farming Conference

CANADA, August 2 - This fall, young farmers, agriculture professionals, and new entrants interested in farming will come together to grow the future of agriculture in Prince Edward Island.

The Future of Farming Conference, hosted by the Province, is dedicated to working in collaboration with the next generation of leaders in PEI’s agriculture industry. The conference will explore alternative solutions to ongoing challenges and offer valuable networking opportunities to empower young farmers and professionals.

“Our agriculture industry is cornerstone of our province, and it’s crucial we support those who will lead its future. This conference is a great opportunity to help address the challenges faced by new entrants and the next generation of farmers by working together to provide the tools and insights that are needed to adapt, grow and thrive in our industry.” - Deputy Premier and Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson

Taking place on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Stanley Bridge Country Resort, participants of the conference will take part in engaging sessions with industry experts, progressive farmers, and leaders covering important topics such as succession planning, financing options, and alternative opportunities in the industry.

The conference is free to attend and aims to foster a collaborative environment for learning and sharing experiences. The conference will consist of several panel discussions, capped off with a live interactive podcast with well-known host of the Impact Farming Podcast, Tracy Brunet. Speakers and moderators for the panel discussions will be announced in the coming weeks.

