Province updates system for registering automated external defibrillators (AEDs)

CANADA, April 30 - The PEI Government is using a new system for the PEI Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Registry Program that will improve the experience for people who own AEDs and emergency dispatchers.

The new software, called GoodSAM, is an online and app-based tool with an interactive map that connects people witnessing a sudden cardiac arrest with nearby AEDs - portable devices used to help restart the heart.

“Every moment counts when someone goes into a sudden cardiac arrest. This new software lets device owners share the exact location and when their device is available to ensure the public and emergency dispatchers know where and when to access this lifesaving device in an emergency.” - Minister of Health and Wellness, Mark McLane

GoodSAM is the world’s largest and first mobile AED registry. The platform streamlines and simplifies the process of adding an AED and assists device owners with options to track and manage data relating to their device, such as pad and battery replacement reminders.

Approximately 60,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital each year in Canada. Taking fast action by calling 9-1-1, performing CPR and using an AED can double the chances of survival from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

There are currently 413 AEDs registered on the provincial AED registry. Medacom Atlantic’s emergency dispatchers can access the GoodSAM AED Registry and guide 9-1-1 callers to the nearest AED in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

“Our Paramedics and Emergency Medical Dispatchers have witnessed the incredible impact that access to an AED can have on a patient’s outcome,” said James Orchard, General Manager at Island EMS and Medacom Atlantic. “GoodSAM is going to make it easier for Islanders to act quickly and locate a nearby AED when they are faced with an emergency.”

Heart & Stroke assisted the provincial Department of Health and Wellness, Island EMS and Medacom Atlantic with the launch of this new system.

“This innovative system is an incredible example of the provincial government, Island EMS and Medacom Atlantic’s dedication to protecting the lives of Islanders,” said Sarah Crozier, Manager, Health Policy and Systems, Heart & Stroke. “It represents a transformative step in improving out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates by ensuring AEDs can be easily found and readily accessible during cardiac emergencies.”

For more information, or to register your AED, visit: PEI AED Registry Program | Government of Prince Edward Island.



Media contact:

Maureen Coulter

Department of Health and Wellness

maureencoulter@gov.pe.ca

