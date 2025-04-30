Double check your appointment time! X-Ray equipment replacement at QEH will have minor impacts on imaging schedule
CANADA, April 30 - Health PEI
PO Box 2000
Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8
Phone: 902-368-6130
Fax: 902-368-6136
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.
If you are unsure what to do about a health issue or if you need health information, call 8-1-1.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.