Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Leads Mission to United Kingdom for Farnborough International Airshow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez recently returned from an aerospace and aviation mission to the United Kingdom for the Farnborough International Airshow, which took place from July 22-26. During the mission, organized in conjunction with SelectFlorida, Inc., Lieutenant Governor Nuñez met with corporate executives to promote opportunities for collaboration between Florida and the aerospace and aviation industry. The Lieutenant Governor was also joined by Florida Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, and Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long.

The Lieutenant Governor’s presence at Farnborough this year supported growth in Florida jobs, cemented Florida’s brand as the premier location for aerospace and aviation, and culminated with the announcement that Aura Aero will expand its presence in Florida with a 500,000 square-foot manufacturing plant. The new manufacturing facility is estimated to create 1,030 jobs with an average wage of $73,695 and has a projected capital investment of $172.5 million.

“Florida’s aerospace and aviation industry remains a pillar of our state’s economy, with more than 640 aerospace establishments, 2,000 aviation establishments, 19 commercial service airports, 3 spaceport facilities, 130 public-use airports and 20 major military installations,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I was honored to attend this year’s Farnborough International Air Show, along with our delegation of more than 30 Florida manufacturing companies and partners, to prove, once again, how Florida continues to lead the nation.”

More than 150 delegates, business owners and economic development partners traveled to the Farnborough International Airshow to represent Florida. This delegation shared a common goal to support and promote Florida’s aerospace and aviation, and military and defense industries on an international stage. This commitment to Florida’s success reinforces Florida’s economic development vision and directly benefits job creators and job seekers. The Farnborough Airshow provides an elevated platform for the small and medium-sized businesses exhibiting in the Florida pavilion, allowing them to reach an international audience.

The mission included the following:

Delegation consisted of 19 Florida companies:

Aero-Hose Corporation

Aerospace Technologies Group

Aerostar Training Services

Aerotape

AeroTools Connection

AIP Precision Machining

ARC 145

Avionica LLC

Century Fasteners Corporation

FEAM Aero

Future Metals

Global AirServices

Loos & Company

Orkal Aerospace

Paradigm Parachute & Defense

Red 6 Defense Systems

TSS Solutions

Skybolt Aerospace Fasteners

ViewPoint Systems

Local Economic Development Partners:

Lieutenant Governor Nuñez was joined by the following local economic development partners to discuss strategic opportunities for growth and expansion within the state:

SpaceFlorida

Florida’s Great Northwest

Powering Florida (FPL)

Orlando Economic Partnership

Bay Economic Development Alliance

Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation

City of Pensacola

Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast

PowerSouth Energy Cooperative

Santa Rosa Economic Development

Team Volusia Economic Development Corporation

JAXUSA

The Lieutenant Governor also met with officials from the United Kingdom to continue Florida’s efforts to partner with the UK in the Aerospace Industry, following Florida’s historic MOU signed with the UK by Governor DeSantis in 2023.

###