MEMORANDUM: EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-157 (Emergency Management – Amending Executive Order 24-156 – Tropical Cyclone Four)

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Bryan Griffin, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Friday, August 2, 2024

RE: Executive Order 24-157 (Emergency Management – Amending Executive Order 24-156-Tropical Cyclone Four)

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-157 (Emergency Management – Amending Executive Order 24-156 – Tropical Cyclone Four) adding seven additional counties to the list of those under a state of emergency as declared yesterday by EO 24-156.

To read the full executive order, click here or read below:

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-157

Executive Order 24-157 (Amending Executive Order 24-156 – Tropical Cyclone Four)

WHEREAS, on August 1, 2024, I issued Executive Order 24-156, declaring a state of emergency for fifty-four counties in Florida due to the dangers presented by Invest 97L; and

WHEREAS, at 11:00 AM EDT on August 2, 2024, the National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory, upgrading and renaming Invest 97L as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four; and

WHEREAS, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is currently located 360 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, and tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for portions of the southern Florida Peninsula, with the potential for additional northward and inland extensions of these watches and warnings along the Florida Gulf Coast; and

WHEREAS, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is expected to move over Cuba today, cross the Florida Straits on Saturday, and then move near or over the west coast of Florida from Saturday night through Sunday night; and

WHEREAS, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is expected to develop into a tropical depression on Saturday over the Florida Straits, followed by intensification into a tropical storm by Saturday night; and

WHEREAS, there is a continuing threat of heavy rainfall over a large portion of the State of Florida, with widespread four to eight inches of rainfall forecast; and

WHEREAS, there is a continuing threat of locally higher rainfall totals of at least twelve inches beginning as early as Saturday; and

WHEREAS, an amendment of Executive Order 24-156 is necessary because recovery efforts and those most affected by this disaster require the continued support of the State of Florida.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect:

Section 1. Section 1 of Executive Order 24-156 is amended to read as follows:

Because of the foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster, I declare that a state of emergency exists in Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

Section 2. Except as amended herein, Executive Order 24-156 is ratified and reaffirmed.

Section 3 . This Executive Order is effective immediately and shall expire upon the expiration of Executive Order 24-156.

