Happy 80th Birthday, Smokey Bear

Smokey Bear turns 80 on August 9. Smokey Bear started helping the US Forest Service in 1944 to inform and remind the public about the importance of fire safety. Smokey's message of only you can help prevent wildfires is as relevant and urgent today as it was in 1944.

Smokey will greet visitors at the DNR building from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9. Smokey helpers will give out Smokey swag bags until they are gone and do Smokey tattoos. Smokey has a special gift for anyone 14 or under whose birthday is also August 9th.

Help us celebrate Smokey's birthday at the Iowa State Fair.

Public Singing Happy Birthday to Smokey - 11am & 3pm

Lesvia Juarez from Des Moines Public Library will read "Little Smokey" with the help of Rosie the Reader to kids and Smokey Bear - 1pm & 4pm

Smokey Trivia - 2pm & 5pm

Visit the DNR Building at the Iowa State Fair for a chance to win prizes, talk to DNR experts, attend an outdoor-themed presentation and more!

The whole family will have fun learning about Iowa trees with these activities:

Tree-friendly bird feeders - 11am - noon and 2pm - 3pm August 8, 12, 15 & 18

- 11am - noon and 2pm - 3pm August 8, 12, 15 & 18 Tree and Fish Relationships Tree-via - 5pm August 8

- 5pm August 8 Iowa Forests/Trees Tree-via - 5pm August 10

- 5pm August 10 Hillside Demo Kids Activity showing trees and erosion control - all day August 11 & 17

Kids Activity showing trees and erosion control - all day August 11 & 17 Trees as Nature's Recyclers Tree-via - 5pm August 11

- 5pm August 11 Tree and Animal/Bird Relationships Tree-via - 5pm August 12

- 5pm August 12 Smokey Bear will make appearances throughout the day August 13 & 16

will make appearances throughout the day August 13 & 16 Tree and Pollinator/Insect Relationships Tree-via - 5pm August 13

- 5pm August 13 Is This Sticky? tree related items which can be handled/touched - all day August 14

tree related items which can be handled/touched - all day August 14 Tree and Waterway/Wetland Relationships Tree-via - 5pm August 14

- 5pm August 14 Tree and Hunting/Animal Forage Relationships Tree-via - 5pm August 15

- 5pm August 15 Iowa Forests/Trees Tree-via - 5pm August 16

- 5pm August 16 Tree and Cooking/Campfires Tree-via - 5pm August 17

- 5pm August 17 Tree and Mammal Relationships Tree-via - 5pm August 18

The DNR building will be open every day of the Iowa State Fair from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Buy or renew your DNR Iowa Outdoors magazine and get a free t-shirt, only at the Iowa State Fair. The courtyard provides a shady area with benches and picnic tables for families to enjoy. The State Forest Nursery online store opens Sept. 3 for fall 2024 and spring 2025 seedling orders.

It's always best to plant trees from locally-adapted seeds. All seedlings available at the State Forest Nursery are grown from Iowa seed sources to harvest the bounty of native genetics that have thrived in our soils and weather against disease, insects, droughts and floods for many thousands of years.

DNR’s expert nursery staff can assist with species selection and answer questions about your tree needs and nursery offerings.

Fall delivery is in November. Customers can choose to have their order shipped or they can pick it up at the State Forest Nursery in Ames.

For more information, visit the online sales site or call 1-800-865-2477 during regular business hours, Monday – Friday.