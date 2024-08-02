MCMINN COUNTY MAN FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGES STEMMING FROM CHILD EXPLOITATION OPERATION

Rhea County – A Niota man who was charged during a TBI operation conducted earlier this year to identify child exploitation and sextortion victims faces new charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Cody Gunter was arrested in April during ‘Operation Protecting Tomorrow’ and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor. While investigating that case, TBI special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad developed additional information linking Gunter to the production of child sexual abuse material. Further investigation by agents led to the identification of those victims last month, and arrest warrants were obtained charging Cody Shane Gunter (DOB 03/18/1995) with three counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Gunter was located in Cumberland County with the assistance of the Sheriffs’ Offices of Rhea County, Fentress County and Cumberland County, along with the Graysville and Crossville Police Departments. On Thursday, Gunter turned himself in at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department. He is currently being held there without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.