Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,741 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2003576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Chayan Flores                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/02/2024 at approximately 10:05 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peavine Blvd, Bethel

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED:  Heather B. Quinn                                           

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/2024 at approximately 10:05 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of vehicle occupants who appeared to be unconscious in the Parking lot of 375 Peavine Blvd in Bethel. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the occupants as Heather B. Quinn and Gerin J. Fortin. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle via the owner’s consent after establishing probable cause for drug paraphernalia. A substance appearing consistent with crack cocaine was seized. While at Gifford Medical Center, Quinn was issued a criminal citation and released. The court jurisdiction, date, and time are included below.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/17/2024 at 08:00 hours          

COURT: Windsor

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more