Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2003576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/02/2024 at approximately 10:05 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peavine Blvd, Bethel

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Heather B. Quinn

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/2024 at approximately 10:05 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of vehicle occupants who appeared to be unconscious in the Parking lot of 375 Peavine Blvd in Bethel. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the occupants as Heather B. Quinn and Gerin J. Fortin. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle via the owner’s consent after establishing probable cause for drug paraphernalia. A substance appearing consistent with crack cocaine was seized. While at Gifford Medical Center, Quinn was issued a criminal citation and released. The court jurisdiction, date, and time are included below.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/17/2024 at 08:00 hours

COURT: Windsor

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.