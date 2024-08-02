Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine
CASE#: 24B2003576
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/02/2024 at approximately 10:05 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Peavine Blvd, Bethel
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Heather B. Quinn
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/2024 at approximately 10:05 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of vehicle occupants who appeared to be unconscious in the Parking lot of 375 Peavine Blvd in Bethel. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the occupants as Heather B. Quinn and Gerin J. Fortin. Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle via the owner’s consent after establishing probable cause for drug paraphernalia. A substance appearing consistent with crack cocaine was seized. While at Gifford Medical Center, Quinn was issued a criminal citation and released. The court jurisdiction, date, and time are included below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/17/2024 at 08:00 hours
COURT: Windsor
MUG SHOT: N/A
