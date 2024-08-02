NSF invests $2.8M to strengthen technical AI education at two-year institutions

The U.S. National Science Foundation has announced a grant of $2.8 million to establish a National Applied Artificial Intelligence Consortium (NAAIC) at Miami Dade College. Funded through the NSF Advanced Technological Education program, this investment aims to strengthen and expand ethical and responsible artificial intelligence education at two-year institutions across the U.S., providing students with the technical knowledge and skill to navigate an AI-driven world.

"AI is integral to our nation's industries — from health care and finance to manufacturing and education — and so are the technicians trained to support the growing demand for AI expertise," said Rosalyn Hobson Hargraves, division director for Undergraduate Education. "With the establishment of NAAIC, NSF is helping to prepare the AI workforce of tomorrow."

By fostering a national community of practice, NAAIC will enable educators and industry professionals to develop and implement responsible technician-level AI courses and certification programs at two-year institutions that will prepare students for meaningful employment in a rapidly evolving AI sector. The consortium also seeks to empower educators nationwide by providing them with the knowledge, skills and access to resources required to build a diverse, highly skilled AI workforce.