Trade Mission to Southeastern U.S. Will Help Nova Scotia Businesses

CANADA, August 2 - Premier Tim Houston will promote Nova Scotia companies and increase ties to other provinces and southeastern states at a trade mission in Mississippi next week.

The Premier will attend the Southestern United States-Canadian Provinces Alliance meetings from August 4-6.

“Nova Scotia’s economy is inextricably linked with the United States. Nova Scotia companies are offering top-notch products and services. Trade missions like these link us with key decision-makers who can help our companies grow,” said Premier Houston. “This trade mission is about helping Nova Scotia and our industries make connections that will support their expansion into the U.S. so that they can grow, hire more local employees and continue to thrive here in Nova Scotia.”

The annual meeting of governors, premiers and business leaders includes a business-to-business forum to discuss trade and investment opportunities. Participating states include Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The other provinces in the alliance are Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Quebec, and Ontario.

Quick Facts:

the U.S. is Nova Scotia’s top foreign trading partner; in 2023, Nova Scotia’s U.S. exports reached almost $4.4 billion – primarily tires, seafood and uncoated paper and paper board

the total includes $676 million in exports to the southeastern states; imports from the region were $8.9 million

Additional Resources:

2024 SEUS-CP Business Forum: https://seuscp-b2b.com