USS Constitution Adjusts Berth and Visitation Hours

During this period, the ship’s public visitation hours will be adjusted to 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM to support this maintenance work.

The safety of our visitors and crew is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore additional artifacts from ‘Old Ironsides’ and enjoy the numerous interactive galleries at the USS Constitution Museum, conveniently located in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State.