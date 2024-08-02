More Disaster Survivors May Get Free Legal Aid from American Bar Association

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Free legal assistance is now available for more disaster survivors in Kentucky.

Disaster survivors in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties who were affected by the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides throughout Kentucky may benefit from the FEMA-funded legal assistance by calling the hotline at 859-993-0300.

Previously, this free legal service was available for eligible survivors in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties who were affected by the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides. They can still call the same hotline number for this free service.

Kentuckians who need help can call the hotline 8:30 a.m. -- noon; 1:00 -- 4:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. If after business hours, survivors can leave a message and calls may be returned on the next business day. The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney.

Legal assistance may be able to help survivors in the following ways:

FEMA and SBA financial benefits;

Home repair contracts and property insurance claims;

Re-doing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster;

Price gouging, scams or identity theft;

Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure; and

Disability-related access to federal, state and local disaster programs.

While the organization can help survivors with many services, it does not provide support with writing FEMA appeal letters.

The Disaster Legal Services (DLS) program works with state and local partners to provide free legal help for low-income disaster survivors. The service is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, FEMA, and various organizations and volunteer attorneys.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.