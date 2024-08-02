Construction Complete on Bridge Over Mamaroneck River

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction is complete on a project that reconstructed the bridge carrying U.S. Route 1 over the Mamaroneck River in the Town of Mamaroneck, enhancing safety and resiliency along a vital travel route for motorists in Westchester County. The project effectively rebuilt the 129-year-old stone arch bridge from the ground up, adding new structural supports to create a more durable structure that’s more accessible and is better able to withstand floods and other severe weather impacts. Completion of the U.S. Route 1 bridge marks the end of a $115 million project that began in 2020 to replace or upgrade several flood-prone bridges in lower Westchester County and ensure that some of the region’s most vital commuter routes are prepared for the growing impacts of climate change.

“Whether it’s historic blizzards or record-shattering rain events, the impacts of climate change are being felt all across New York and we must do all we can to harden our infrastructure against this growing threat,” Governor Hochul said. “The reconstruction of the Route 1 bridge in Mamaroneck is the final piece of a transformative project that will keep travelers safe and help keep some of the busiest roads in the Lower Hudson Valley open and functioning regardless of the challenges that Mother Nature throws at us.”

As part of the project, the original stone arch bridge was reinforced and strengthened with a cast-in-place concrete liner installed underneath the bridge and new foundation elements were drilled into the underlying rock.

The bridge was also widened and pedestrian walkways created to enhance safety and improve access to nearby businesses, schools and other popular destinations in Mamaroneck.

Additionally, new traffic signals and pedestrian safety enhancements were implemented at the busy intersection of U.S Route 1 and Mamaroneck Avenue, including signals, curb ramps and crosswalks. The project also included the replacement of retaining walls and the embankment supporting Meighan Park (Harbor Island Pocket Park), a small walking park, on the southwest corner of the bridge structure.

Because of the six-to-eight-foot tidal influx of the river, divers and special equipment were used to progress this project. The new bridge structure was constructed off trusses that spanned the entire width of the Mamaroneck River under the existing bridge.

The Lower Westchester Bridge Bundle initiative also replaced two bridges on the Saw Mill River Parkway over the Saw Mill River in Pleasantville and the East Lincoln Avenue bridge over the Hutchinson River Parkway in the City of Mount Vernon/Village of Pelham. All of these locations focused on drainage improvements and the reconstruction of roadways prone to flooding, while enhancing safety and improving the region’s resiliency following storm events caused by climate change.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York is investing like never before to combat the threat of climate change under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul and the completion of this bridge project in Westchester County is further proof of that. The upgrades to the U.S. Route 1 bridge will enhance safety for all users of the transportation system and allow the bridge to better withstand the heavy rains and flooding that are becoming more and more common as our weather changes.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased by today’s announcement of the completion of the US Route 1 bridge project in the Village of Mamaroneck. As Mamaroneck, and all our communities, face increasingly severe incidents of flooding, it is critical that our roadways and bridges are safe and resilient. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the entire team at the State Department of Transportation for completing this important project which will continue the work of updating and modernizing all our roads and bridges.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “I commend Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and vision for the U.S. Route 1 Bridge over the Mamaroneck River, which was a long-awaited project to repair a vital travel route for drivers in Westchester County. The new bridge consists of a more durable structure to enhance motorist safety, and has been widened to allow for pedestrian walkways creating easier access to the community. We believe very strongly in fixing our bridges, roadways and other critical infrastructure across the County, and this new bridge will serve as a real improvement to both commuter and pedestrian traffic alike.”

Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney said, “We are delighted to celebrate the opening of the newly reconstructed U.S. Route 1 Bridge over the Mamaroneck River. Our sincere thanks go to the NY State Department of Transportation for their outstanding work and commitment to this important project for our community. We are grateful for the continued support of our NY State representatives, State Senator Shelley Mayer, and State Assemblyman Steve Otis.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers. For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, or Instagram, or visit the DOT website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.