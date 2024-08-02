AACUC Presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Retired Association CEO & Credit Union Board Chair

2024 AACUC Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Awards African-American Credit Union Coalition

Dan Berger of NAFCU and Sandra DeVoe Bland of SRP Federal Credit Union Receive Illustrious Recognition at 2024 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) awarded Dan Berger, retired CEO of the National Association of Federally Insured-Credit Unions (NAFCU), and Sandra DeVoe Bland, Board Chairman of SRP Federal Credit Union, with its Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award during the CU Leadership Convention, in partnership with the AACUC, in Las Vegas, NV. Nearly 1,000 guests attended the biennial award ceremony.

AACUC President/CEO Renée Sattiewhite and 2022 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Visions Federal Credit Union President/CEO and AACUC Board Member Ty Muse presented the awards.

“It is truly an honor to celebrate and acknowledge Dan and Sandra with the Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Muse. “Both truly represent the spirit of the award in their service to our industry, communities, and members. I hope this provides an opportunity for all to see and acknowledge their commitment and allows us a time to reflect and collectively say, ‘A Job Well Done.’”

Video testimonials from colleagues and comrades of the award recipients paid tribute to their longstanding impact on the communities they served. Admirers of Berger highlighted his commitment to the credit union movement, his character and his passion as trademarks in his advocacy for financial inclusion and equity, while Bland’s supporters acknowledged her high standard, mentorship and inspiring servant leadership to role model excellence and to drive success.

In their acceptance speeches, both acknowledged their colleagues and families, while Berger reflected on building a relationship with AACUC to establish scholarships during his tenure with NAFCU and Bland reflected on the strength of community.

“Both Dan and Sandra are remarkable and iconic leaders,” said Sattiewhite. “This was the perfect time to recognize their contributions to their respective organizations and to the AACUC. Their investment and participation in AACUC’s mission, programming and advocacy have helped sustain the organization and amplify its influence across the country.”

Since retiring from NAFCU – now America’s Credit Unions after merging with the Credit Union National Association – Berger channels his 30 plus years of executive management, leadership and government affairs experience as a Strategic Advisor to Curql, a fintech fund for credit unions and community financial institutions. Recognized as one of Washington, D.C.’s top lobbyists for 18 consecutive years by The Hill Newspaper, he was instrumental in helping turn NAFCU into the premiere advocate for the credit union industry, including overseeing continued support of the AACUC, NAACP and UNCF.

Bland, a distinguished professional with over 35 years of leadership, management, engineering, and technical experience at the Savannah River Site, is the first female and African American Chairman of SRP Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors. As Board Chairman, she has contributed to and ensured the credit union’s financial safety and soundness, led the Board through rapid growth, challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and leadership transitions, and has helped set the strategic direction for the organization.

Named after Pete Crear – a credit union pioneer, retired CEO of the World Council of Credit Unions, Inc. and only African American to lead three credit union leagues – recognizes credit union professionals and who have built the capacity of credit unions and whose career best embodies AACUC’s mission to strengthen the global credit union community. This is the first time since 2010 in the award’s 22-year history to be awarded to two individuals.

The Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony – typically celebrated during the AACUC’s annual conference – was one of the AACUC’s signature events featured at CU Leadership Convention. The two organizations teamed up this year and hosted over 1,000 credit union professionals and AACUC members for the dynamic conference.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) was created to increase the strength of the global credit union community. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization of professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Over the years, AACUC has grown and is ever changing to meet the needs of the dynamic credit union community which it serves. AACUC has adopted the 8th Cooperative Principle and encourages all credit union and affiliated organizations to adopt it as well. AACUC has also created the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism Initiative and it has gained great momentum within the credit union industry. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.

About the Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award: This prestigious award is presented annually recognizing a credit union professional or volunteer whose career best embodies the African-American Credit Union Coalition’s mission. Sustained excellence is a hallmark of the recipients. The recipient will have demonstrated support for the credit union philosophy of “people helping people.” Organized and/or provided significant assistance to credit unions in need. Has constructively impacted the infrastructure, growth, legislative, regulatory, image and/or service delivery capacity of the credit union community. In August 2003, Pete Crear received the inaugural African-American Credit Union Lifetime Achievement Award and was further honored by having the award named after him and a college scholarship established in his name. Crear is retired and the past President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Council of Credit Unions, Inc. (WOCCU). Crear is considered a credit union pioneer.