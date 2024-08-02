Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,795 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Monroe County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Shari Tayloe, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a Friday morning shooting involving a deputy of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 at the Monroe County Justice Center in the 4500 block of New Highway 68, where a man fired shots in the parking lot and soon approached the building’s front door, fired again, and entered the building. A deputy confronted the man and fired his service weapon, striking the man, who later died at a local hospital. No one else sustained injuries in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

###

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Monroe County Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more