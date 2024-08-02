TBI Agents Investigating Monroe County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Shari Tayloe, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a Friday morning shooting involving a deputy of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 at the Monroe County Justice Center in the 4500 block of New Highway 68, where a man fired shots in the parking lot and soon approached the building’s front door, fired again, and entered the building. A deputy confronted the man and fired his service weapon, striking the man, who later died at a local hospital. No one else sustained injuries in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

